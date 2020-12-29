Looking back: Here are the top real estate deals of 2020

A 140,787 square-foot lease at Godrej Two for the Maersk Group situated at Vikhroli, Mumbai, was closed by JLL. The Maersk Group is the first occupier to commence operations at Godrej Two, the new 1.3 million sq ft commercial building in the Godrej Trees complex. (Image: Reuters)

Global alternative legal service provider (ALSP) DWF Mindcrest took up 2.8 lakh sq ft of office space at Gera Commerzone, owned by Mindspace Business Parks REIT at Kharadi, Pune, for a tenure of 10 years. The deal, valued at around Rs 125 crore, was the first large transaction in Pune during the lockdown. JLL was the exclusive partner for the transaction. (Image: JLL)

In the largest office lease recorded in Pune till date in 2020, Simpliwork Offices, the Bengaluru-headquartered flex space operator, signed a long-term lease for 230,945 sq ft Grade A office space at Sky One Corporate Park in Pune. JLL, the real estate consultancy firm, facilitated the deal. Rents for Grade A warm shell office spaces in Pune range from Rs 30 per sq ft to Rs 100 per sq ft per month. (Image: JLL)

HDFC Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry bought an ultra-luxury apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 41.23 crore, the latest high-value residential deal in India’s financial capital as homebuyers scrambled to register properties before the deadline of the recent stamp duty cut expired. It was registered on November 18. The property attracted a stamp duty of Rs 95.6 lakh. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On November 25, former HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri's daughter Amrita Puri and wife Anita Puri jointly bought an uber luxury sea-facing unit in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area for Rs 50 crore. Actress Amrita Puri made her film debut with the ensemble romantic comedy-drama Aisha (2010). (Image: Moneycontrol)

In the largest-ever deal in the Indian real estate industry, Bengaluru-headquartered privately-owned real estate investment, development, and management firm RMZ Corp announced the sale of 12.5 m sq ft of 67 m sq ft of their real estate assets to a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management for around Rs 14,680 crore ($2 billion). (Image: Moneycontrol)

Real estate major DLF’s rental arm pre-leased 7.7 lakh sq ft of office space to Standard Chartered GBS to set-up its largest office establishment at DLF Downtown located in Taramani, Chennai. The realtor is developing the Taramani project with a total investment of Rs 5,000 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)