Knight Frank Q4 2020 | Here are the top 10 countries in Global House Price Index

Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. According to the report, residential prices rose at an annual rate change of 5.6 percent on average in 2020, compared to 5.3 percent in 2019.

India has moved down by 13 sports to the 56th position in the latest global home price appreciation index, the Global House Price Index Q4 2020 by Knight Frank. As per the report, India was the weakest-performing country in Q4 2020, with a decline of 3.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in home prices. Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. The report highlighted that 89 percent of countries and territories saw prices increase in 2020, with several emerging markets performing strongly, including Turkey, which leads the index for the fourth consecutive quarter. Here are the top ten countries ranked by the Knight Frank Prime Global House Price Index Q4 2020 on the basis of annual percent change.
Rank 10 | Austria | 12-Month change: 10 percent (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 9 | Sweden | 12-Month change: 10.1 percent
Rank 8 | Peru | 12-Month change: 10.3 percent (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 7 | United States | 12-Month change: 10.4 percent
Rank 6 | Poland | 12-Month change: 10.9 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Luxembourg | 12-Month change: 13.6 percent (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Russia | 12-Month change: 14 percent (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 3 | Slovakia | 12-Month change: 16 percent (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 1 | Turkey | 12-Month change: 30.3 percent
first published: Mar 18, 2021 04:58 pm

