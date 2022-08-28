English
    In Pics | Noida Supertech twin towers reduced to rubble in 9 seconds, changing the skyline forever

    Around 80,000 tonnes of debris have been generated, of which 50,000-55,000 tonnes will be used to fill the crater left behind by the buildings and the rest will be sent to a construction and demolition plant for processing

    Moneycontrol News
    August 28, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
    Supertech twin towers
    After months of preparation, Supertech's twin towers in Noida, which housed 915 flats and shops, were demolished on August 28.
    It took just nine seconds for Noida's skyline to change as Apex and Cyne towers of the Emerald Court project in Sector 93A, declared illegal by the Supreme Court a year ago, were brought down using the controlled implosion method
    The demolition was conducted at 2:30 pm at sector 93 A, Noida, by Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which had been roped in by Supertech to demolish the structures.
    The two towers were first connected and a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder was put in place, where the button was pressed by Chetan Dutta, the certified blaster.
    Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used, which had been stuffed in 9,400 holes drilled in columns and shears. The cumulative distance between the drilled holes was almost 18 km.
    The towers, comprising 850 unfinished flats, were demolished following the Supreme Court (SC) order of August 2021 that found that their construction within the Emerald Court housing society was in violation of norms and hence illegal.
    Flats and balconies of Emerald Court society near the demolition site covered with clothes to prevent dust from entering houses.
    Flats and balconies of Emerald Court were covered to prevent the dust from entering the houses.  A huge cloud of dust enveloped the area when the buildings were brought down
    Moneycontrol News
