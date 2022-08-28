In Pics | Noida Supertech twin towers reduced to rubble in 9 seconds, changing the skyline forever

After months of preparation, Supertech's twin towers in Noida, which housed 915 flats and shops, were demolished on August 28.

It took just nine seconds for Noida's skyline to change as Apex and Cyne towers of the Emerald Court project in Sector 93A, declared illegal by the Supreme Court a year ago, were brought down using the controlled implosion method

The demolition was conducted at 2.30 pm by Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which was roped in by Supertech to bring down the two apartment blocks, which were taller than the Qutub Minar.

The two towers were first connected and a 100-metre cable connected the structures to the exploder, where the button was pressed by Chetan Dutta, the certified blaster.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives, stuffed in 9,400 holes drilled in columns and shears, were used to bring down the structures. The cumulative distance between the drilled holes was almost 18 km.

The towers, the Supreme Court said in its order of August 2021, were built in violation of norms and were the result of collusion between the authorities and the builder and hence illegal.