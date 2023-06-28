In Pics: Mumbai accounts for 77% of India’s tallest building; here’s all you need to know

1/7 Mumbai ranks 17th and 14th in Asia among cities with the maximum number of tall buildings. Almost 77 percent of tall buildings in India – those higher than 150 metres – are located in Mumbai.

2/7 Hong Kong has one of the highest numbers of tall buildings in the world. Shenzhen, New York City, Dubai, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Tokyo rank high on the Global Financial Centres Index, according to CBRE India.

3/7 The city has more than 100 tall buildings and is likely to continue lead in construction of tall buildings in future. Mumbai also commands premium prices compared to other cities which also makes construction of tall buildings economically viable.

4/7 India has about 250 tall buildings that are completed or under construction. Mumbai is followed by Hyderabad, where planners are keen to grow vertically, according to a report by real estate consultancy CBRE India. Of the 10 tallest buildings in India, 5 are complete and 5 are under construction.

5/7 Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Noida account for 8 percent, 7 percent, and 5 percent of the tall buildings in India, respectively. Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Chennai closely follow them, each contributing 1 percent to the country's tall building landscape.

6/7 Of the 15 buildings surveyed in Mumbai, the average price premium was 10-15 percent after the 20th floor and higher than 25 percent after the 40th and 60th.