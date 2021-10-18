MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessReal Estate

In Pics | Chandigarh ranked India’s happiest city to buy a home, Mumbai ranks lowest in world

A survey was conducted by United Kingdom-based firm Online Mortgage Advisor, which revealed that five Indian cities including Chandigarh and Chennai are among the top 20 happiest cities in the world for buying a home. Here are the happiest and least happy cities in India for homebuyers:

Moneycontrol News
Chandigarh scored 13 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Chandigarh scored 13 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Jaipur scored 10.8 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Jaipur scored 10.8 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Chennai scored 8.9 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Image source: Unsplash)
Chennai scored 8.9 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Image source: Unsplash)
Indore scored 7.4 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Indore scored 7.4 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Lucknow scored 7.1 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Lucknow scored 7.1 percent above the global average happiness level of homebuyers. (Source: File Image)
Mumbai scored 17.1 percent lower than the global homebuyer average. (Source: File Image)
Mumbai scored 17.1 percent lower than the global homebuyer average. (Source: File Image)
Surat scored 12.8 percent lower than the global homebuyer average. (Source: File Image)
Surat scored 12.8 percent lower than the global homebuyer average. (Source: File Image)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chandigarh #cities #homebuyer #mumbai #Real Estate #Slideshow #survey
first published: Oct 18, 2021 10:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.