Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s last public appearance at Akasa Air inaugural flight

Moneycontrol News

India lost the ‘Big Bull’ of stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on August 14. The legendary stock market investor died at the age of 62, suffering cardiac arrest. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who held 40 percent stake in Akasa Air, appeared publicly for the last time at the airline’s inaugural flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on August 7. (Image: Akasa Air)“Normally a child is born in nine months, we (Akasa Air) took 12 months. It would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” he had said in his short speech at the Mumbai airport. Nowhere in the world has an airline been conceived and born in 12 months, he had said. (Image credit: @mandar_bharde/Twitter)The veteran investor celebrated the launch of Akasa Air with cake and lighting lamps at the Mumbai Airport ahead of its inaugural flight. The first commercial flight was flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Video grab: @mandar_bharde/Twitter)After giving his speech, Jhunjhunwala also travelled on the inaugural flight. The airline, which is the newest entrant in the highly competitive Indian aviation market, started operations at a time when competition is quite fierce among Indian carriers as they are in a recovery phase after the COVID-19 pandemic, they mentioned. (Video grab: @mandar_bharde/Twitter)Akasa Air, a low-cost carrier, is currently operating flights on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes. It will start operating services on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route and Chennai-Mumbai route on August 19 and September 15, respectively. (Video grab: @mandar_bharde/Twitter)