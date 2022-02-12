English
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    Rahul Bajaj dies at 83; here's a pictorial tribute to the veteran industrialist

    Industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away on February 12 at the age of 83. He had pneumonia and also a heart problem. He was the chairman emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Bajaj Group.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST
    Industrialist and former chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away on February 12 at the age of 83. He had pneumonia and also a heart problem. He was the chairman emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Bajaj Group. Rahul Bajaj is the grandson of Jamnalal Bajaj, an industrialist and prominent supporter of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi during India’s independence struggle. He took over Bajaj Group in 1965. He stepped down from his role in 2005 and his son Rajiv became the Group’s managing director. In April 2021, he stepped down as Chairman of Bajaj Auto. However, he was appointed as firm’s Chairman Emeritus for five years. Here’s a pictorial tribute to one of India’s most successful business leader. (Image: Reuters)
    For his outstanding work to the Indian industry, the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee presented him CII President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2017. (Image: Twitter @FollowCII)
    Rahul Bajaj also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha in the 2006 – 2010 period. (Image: AFP)
    Rahul Bajaj received the Padma Bhushan, country’s third-highest civilian award, from then President K.R. Narayanan in 2001. (Image: jamnalalbajajfoundation.org)
    CII President Rahul Bajaj with former Indian Prime Minsiter Atal Behari Vajpayee during the inaugural session of the Indian Economic Summit, December 5, 1999. He was elected as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) twice in 1979-80 and 1999-2000. (Image: AFP)
    Rahul Bajaj with Bill Gates at Hyderabad, during his first visit in India. (Image: jamnalalbajajfoundation.org)
    Rahul Bajaj, a member of the Prince of Wales International Business Leaders Forum since its inception until recently, greets Prince Charles, founder of the non-profit organisation. (Image: jamnalalbajajfoundation.org)
    Rahul Bajaj carrying forward the legacy of philanthropy, discussing social causes with Mother Teresa. (Image: jamnalalbajajfoundation.org)
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Group #Rahul Bajaj #Rahul Bajaj dies #Rahul Bajaj tribute #Slideshow
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 06:14 pm
