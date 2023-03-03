Women’s day 2023: Best credit cards for women

1/8

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.

Just like everyone, women use credit cards for their day-to-day expenses as well as occasional big-ticket purchases, to earn rewards, cashback, discount or other benefits. Given the varying spending pattern of women across categories like apparel, grocery, dining, movies, travel, etc. Paisabazaar has compiled some of the best credit cards that will help women maximise their savings.Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card offers a flat 20 percent and 10 percent instant discount on hotel and flight bookings, respectively at EaseMyTrip website and app. The cardholder gets Rs 125 off on bus ticket bookings. It also offers 10X rewards on every Rs 100 spent for booking tickets at standalone hotel and airline websites, apps or outlets. It offers one complimentary domestic lounge access per quarter and two international lounge access per year. The annual fee is Rs 350 on this card.Image Source: American Express | American Express SmartEarn Credit Card offers 10X membership reward points on every Rs 50 spent on Flipkart, Amazon, and Uber, and 5X membership reward points on every Rs 50 spent on Paytm wallet, Swiggy, BookMyShow, PVR, Myntra, Jabong, Grofers, Big Bazaar, and more. For every Rs 50 spent on other categories, users get one membership rewards point. The users get Rs 500 cashback as a welcome gift on spending Rs 10,000 in the first 90 days of card membership. The annual fee is Rs 495.Image Source: Axis Bank | Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers welcome benefits worth Rs 1,100. The customers get 5 percent cashback while shopping on Flipkart and Myntra, and 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants (Uber, Swiggy, PVR, Curefit, Tata Play, and Cleartrip). Besides cashback on spending, a cardholder gets four domestic lounge access in a year. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis My Zone Credit Card offers 100 percent discount on the second movie ticket at Paytm Movies. It also offers SonyLiv Premium annual subscription and flat Rs 600 off at AJIO on minimum spends of Rs 2,000. The users get 4 EDGE reward points on every Rs 200 spent via this credit card. Besides offering benefits on movie tickets and entertainment categories, it offers one complimentary access to select airport lounges within India per calendar quarter. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.Image Source: SBI Card | CASHBACK SBI Card offers 5 percent cashback on online transactions and 1 percent cashback on offline transactions. It offers four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses in a year. The users get a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India. The annual fee is Rs 999 on this card. The issuer waives annual fees on spending Rs 2 lakh in a year.Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. It is critical that you use your credit card smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend in multiple categories while shopping from partnered merchants. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.Paisabazaar has shortlisted the credit cards based on the spending pattern of women across categories like apparel, grocery, dining, movies, travel, etc. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of February 28, 2023.