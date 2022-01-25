Top 10 stocks that mutual funds exited amidst the recent market fall

Domestic equity markets have been on a downtrend in recent months. Experts attribute the fall to the negative trend in global markets coupled with unabated foreign fund outflows. Taking a cautious approach, mutual funds too trimmed their equity holdings. Here is the list of top 10 stocks mutual fund schemes (net) exited totally in December. Values are as on December 31, 2021. Source: ACEMF.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 29 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 153. Most of the equity schemes managed by Quant mutual fund exited totally from large-cap banking stocks during December 2021. Apart from these, Nippon India Quant, Edelweiss Flexi Cap and Sundaram Equity Savings Fund too exited the stock totally.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 20 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 158. Passive funds that track Sensex index exited totally from the stock of Baja Auto during December month. Apart from these, Quant Focused, Tata Quant, Taurus Ethical and Taurus Largecap Equity Fund exited totally from the stock.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 18 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 135. Schemes such as SBI Banking & Financial Services, SBI PSU, Nippon India Quant, Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 and SBI Flexicap Fund sold their total holding of this stock of SBI Cards And Payment Services during last month.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 16 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 49. A few schemes that exited totally from the stock of RBL Bank in December include Axis Value, ITI Mid Cap, Invesco India Midcap, Invesco India Multicap and Invesco India Financial Services Fund.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 15 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 16. Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid, Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap, Mirae Asset Midcap ICICI Pru ESG and Edelweiss Small Cap Fund were the few schemes that sold the stock of the Latent View Analytics completely.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 15 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 143. PGIM India Large Cap, Tata Quant, IDFC Balanced Advantage, Taurus Largecap Equity and Taurus Flexi Cap Fund were the few schemes that sold their equity share of the HDFC Life Insurance Co totally during last month.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 13 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 63. Three index funds that track Sensex Next 50 index exited totally from the stock of Biocon. Seven Quant equity funds too exited their position totally from the stock. On the other hand, ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap and L&T Equity Savings added this stock afresh during December 2021.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 52. Apart from the five Taurus equity schemes, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, BOI AXA Flexi Cap, ICICI Pru MNC and ICICI Pru Technology Fund too exited totally from the stock of Oracle Financial Services Software.

Number of schemes that exited the stock: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 107. Schemes that sold the stock of GAIL (India) completely during December including Franklin India Bluechip, Tata Business Cycle, Nippon India Value and UTI Value Opportunities Fund.