Top 10 small-cap stocks bought by mutual funds amid volatile market conditions

Domestic equity markets put up a roller-coaster ride through the last 4-5 months, corrected more than 8 percent. Among the segments, small-cap stocks managed to contain the fall well compared to their large and mid-cap peers. For instance, Nifty 50 TRI and Nifty Midcap 150 – TRI fell 8-9 percent over the past five months, Nifty Smallcap 250 - TRI corrected only 4.5 percent. Fund managers have found this correction a good entry point to invest in quality small-cap stocks. Here are the top 10 small-cap stocks added newly by mutual funds over the last three months. Data as on February 28, 2022. Source: ACEMF.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 16 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 57. Schemes such as ICICI Pru Multicap, UTI LT Equity, ICICI Pru LT Equity, Mirae Asset Equity Savings and Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund added afresh the stock of the Healthcare Services provider in the last three months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 13 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 43. Quant Value, Taurus Discovery (Midcap), Quant Small Cap, ITI Small Cap, IDFC Flexi Cap, IDFC Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value Fund were few schemes added newly the stock of the Century Textiles & Industries.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 21. The stock of the Oil Marketing & Distribution company was bought newly by Quant funds including Quant ESG Equity, Quant Flexi Cap, Quant Large & Mid Cap, Quant Small Cap and Quant Value Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 16. The stock of the Telecom Cables company was added newly by schemes such as Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF, Quant Infrastructure, Quant Multi Asset and Quant Small Cap Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 30. HDFC Dividend Yield, HDFC Focused 30, ICICI Pru Multicap, Nippon India Multi Cap, SBI Banking & Financial Services and SBI Large & Midcap Fund were some schemes newly added the stock of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 10 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 41. Schemes such as Franklin India Smaller Cos, Nippon India Flexi Cap, Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF, Franklin India Debt Hybrid and Nippon India Growth Fund newly bought the stock of Auto Parts & Equipment company.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 9 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 25. Quant Value, Quant Infrastructure, Quant Flexi Cap, Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF and Edelweiss Large & Midcap Index Fund were few schemes that added afresh the stock of Hindustan Copper.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 9 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 22. Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and Quant equity schemes like Quant Absolute, Quant Flexi Cap, Quant Focused and Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund included the shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers over the last three months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 8 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 9. Schemes such as ITI Multi-Cap, ITI Small Cap, Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana, Taurus Discovery and Taurus Flexi Cap Fund added the stock of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.