Top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks: The latest mutual fund favourites

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

After a prolonged underperformance, pharma sector recovered in 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. But it has demonstrated a docile show lately as the sentiment faded. The recent correction has given room for fund managers to pile up select pharma stocks. Also, companies providing healthcare services such as hospitals, diagnostic chains and insurers offer newer opportunities and turn fund managers’ favourite. “Valuation for the pharma sector is very high which is the main reason for not making money in short run but according to long run growth valuation is attractive. We like speciality pharma as they have their own advantages for selling products at higher price and also API companies who has the supply all over the world at the lowest price points (Asset turnover ratio) with high market share in its segments," says Koushik Mohan, Fund Manager at MoatPMS. Here are the top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks mutual funds have added to their favourite lists over the last one month. Data as on March 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 218. Stock of this pharma major has been newly added by the better performing schemes such as ITI Pharma and Healthcare, Kotak Manufacture in India, Quant Quantamental, Motilal Oswal Dynamic, ICICI Pru India Opp and Nippon India Growth Fund.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 212. Schemes such as ITI Pharma and Healthcare, Kotak Manufacture in India, Axis Quant and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund newly bought the share of Cipla over the last one month.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 65. Edelweiss Balanced Advantage, ICICI Pru Healthcare ETF and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund were the few schemes newly added the stock in their portfolio during March month.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 97. Schemes like DSP Equity Savings, DSP Top 100 Equity, Franklin India Equity Advantage and Nippon India Growth Fund added the stock afresh during March.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 94. Axis Midcap, Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and ITI Value Fund made freash position in the stock of Fortis Healthcare over the last one month.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 82. There were seven equity schemes from ICICI Prudential AMC such as ICICI Pru Bluechip, ICICI Pru Exports & Services and ICICI Pru MNC Fund added afresh in their portfolio in March. Also, Kotak Manufacture in India Fund made fresh position in the stock.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 63. Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO, Sundaram Multi Cap and Sundaram Small Cap Fund newly added the stock during March month.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 37. Edelweiss Equity Savings made fresh position in the stock. Schemes that increased exposure to the stock significantly in March include Edelweiss Balanced Advantage, ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap and ITI Mid Cap Fund.| Total number of schemes that held the stock: 119. Schemes like Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and HDFC Balanced Advantage and Nippon India Pharma Fund added the share of IPCA lab afresh in March month.