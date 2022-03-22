This ETF tracks outperformers and bets big on these 10 high-alpha stocks

The Nifty Alpha 50 is a strategy index measuring the performance of securities listed on the NSE with high alphas. The constituents of the index are the top 50 stocks in terms of higher alpha which is calculated from the trailing one-year price data. They are chosen from the top 300 companies by average free float market capitalisation and average daily turnover for the last six months. Simply put, Alpha is an excess return generated by the stock against the market return. The index has a diversified allocation to across market capitalisation. As per the latest data, the allocation to the large, mid and small-cap stocks was 36 percent, 37 percent and 26 percent, respectively. Given its aggressive investment strategy, it has outperformed the broader market indices with huge margin. Currently, Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF (KNA50) is the only mutual fund ETF in the MF industry tracking Nifty Alpha 50 index. Here is the list of top 10 stocks held by KNA50 as on February 28, 2022. Source: ACEMF.

Adani Transmission: KNA50 held the highest allocation of 5 percent to the stock of Adani Transmission. The stock price gained 910 percent in the last three years. There were 36 mutual fund schemes held this stock in their portfolio.

JSW Energy is a prominent player in the various areas of power - generation, transmission and trading. Some 14 schemes held the stock as of February 28, 2022. However, stock brokers such as HDFC securities and ICICI securities have given a 'sell' call on the stock (based on the stock recommendation over the last three months).

Stock of the mid-cap IT player Tata Elxsi has been held by 31 schemes as of February 28, 2022. While Geojit Financial Services gave hold recommendation, HDFC securities advised 'sell' on this stock.

Stock of the small-cap IT player KPIT Technologies was held by 30 mutual fund schemes as of February 28, 2022. Broker like Chola wealth gave a 'buy' call on this stock.

There were 15 schemes holding exposure to the stock of the Adani Total Gas as of February 2022. Brokers like Monarch Networth and ICICI securities gave a 'hold' call on this stock in the last two months.

Adani Enterprises stock was held by 66 schemes as of February 2022. Stock broker Ventura gave a 'buy' call on this stock (based on the stock recommendation over the last three months).

Linde India Limited is one of the industrial gases companies in India. It supplies a variety of gases and mixtures and provides related services including the construction and installation of plants, equipment, pipelines and associated engineering services. There were 40 schemes held the stock of the company as of February 2022.

Angel One: Some 26 mutual fund schemes had exposure to the stock of Angel One as of February 2022. In January 2022, HDFC securities gave a 'buy' recommendation on this stock.

HFCL stock was held by 16 mutual fund schemes. The stock gained about 180 percent in the last one year.