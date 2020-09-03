There was once a time when people would keep their wallets fat. The times are changing and now you may save the agony of getting pick-pocketed by going digital. Here are some things you no longer need in your wallet - including cash!
Swap cash with payment apps | From Kirana stores to big retail stores and restaurants, everyone now a days accepts digital payments. You can use apps like Paytm, GooglePay, PhonePe to make payments.
Leave debit/credit cards at home | Instead of carrying these cards, you can use apps like UPI, net banking, digital wallets. All you need to do is securely link your accounts with them on your smartphones and use them to make payments.
Driver's license and vehicle registration | These are the most important documents you need to carry while driving, and they are also prone to getting lost. With apps like RTA m-wallet, you can carry these in digital format and keep the physical copies safe at home.
Loyalty cards | Such cards have barcodes that are scanned by cashiers during the billing process. Now, many stores maintain a customer loyalty account online which eliminates the need to have physical card.
Bills and Receipts | With your smartphones, you can take a picture of your receipts and keep them stored in your phone gallery. Many stores now send a digital copy of your receipts/bills directly on your phone via SMS.
