These small finance banks offer up to 6.50% interest on one-year fixed deposits

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has triggered global alarm. In such circumstances, it’s important to build an emergency corpus. Invest a part of your savings in liquid assets. Despite falling interest rates, invest a certain percentage of your portfolio in fixed deposits (FDs) that offer higher returns for a one-year tenure. While investing, do a thorough risk assessment and carry out due diligence of these banks before investing in their FDs.

Small finance banks offer interest rates of up to 6.50 percent on one-year FDs, according to data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top small finance banks offering the best interest rates on one-year fixed deposits.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 6.50 percent interest on one-year FDs. Among small finance banks, this is the highest interest rate being offered. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.07 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 6 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.06 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 5.85 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.06 lakh in one year.

AU Small Finance Bank offers 4.85 percent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.05 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.

Small finance banks offer higher interest rates compared to those from leading private banks, to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.