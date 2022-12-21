 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These small-cap stocks with MFs fetch up to 202% returns in 2022. Do you own any of them?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

Despite the smallcap universe underperforming its largecap and midcap counterparts, selective smallcap stocks in the schemes of mutual fund houses showed resilience, bringing handsome rewards

The year 2022 has so far been a roller-coaster ride for domestic equity investors. After moving downwards in the first half, stocks showed a strong upward move in the second half. Domestic flows have been strong, helping stocks touch new highs. However, not all stocks, especially small and midcaps, participated in the recent rally. For instance, year-to-date to December 19, 2022, the Nifty 50 - TRI gained 7.5 percent and Nifty Midcap 100 - TRI clocked 6.8 percent. But the Nifty Smallcap 100 – TRI lost around 10 percent. However, a few smallcap stocks with strong underlying businesses and healthy balance sheets delivered triple-digit returns in the past year. Following are such smallcap stocks which are held by active fund managers that delivered up to 202 percent. (Data source: ACEMF. Portfolio data was as of November 30, 2022.) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Invesco India PSU Equity and HSBC Infrastructure Rama Steel Tubes
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 1
Active scheme that holds the stock: Quant Value Fund Raymond
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 2
Active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap Fund
Karur Vysya Bank
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 33
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Smaller Cos, Invesco India Financial Services and ITI Small Cap Fund West Coast Paper Mills
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 5
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Flexi Cap and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana The Great Eastern Shipping Company
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 20
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Small Cap, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity and UTI Dividend Yield Fund Bharat Dynamics
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 30
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, HDFC Focused 30 Fund (G) and Invesco India Infrastructure Fund
Kewal Kiran Clothing
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield, Aditya Birla SL Mfg. Equity and Kotak Small Cap Fund Power Mech Projects
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Small Cap, HSBC Business Cycles and HSBC Infrastructure Fund Elecon Engineering Company
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap Fund Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, ITI Small Cap and HDFC Infrastructure Fund RHI Magnesita India
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 23
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HSBC Infrastructure and DSP India T.I.G.E.R Fund Rajratan Global Wire
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI Small Cap, Bank of India Flexi Cap and Bank of India Small Cap Fund Apar Industries
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 12
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Infrastructure, HSBC Small Cap and HDFC Multi Cap Fund Himadri Speciality Chemical
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 2
Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Small Cap and Quant Flexi Cap Fund