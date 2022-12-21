These small-cap stocks with MFs fetch up to 202% returns in 2022. Do you own any of them?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

The year 2022 has so far been a roller-coaster ride for domestic equity investors. After moving downwards in the first half, stocks showed a strong upward move in the second half. Domestic flows have been strong, helping stocks touch new highs. However, not all stocks, especially small and midcaps, participated in the recent rally. For instance, year-to-date to December 19, 2022, the Nifty 50 - TRI gained 7.5 percent and Nifty Midcap 100 - TRI clocked 6.8 percent. But the Nifty Smallcap 100 – TRI lost around 10 percent. However, a few smallcap stocks with strong underlying businesses and healthy balance sheets delivered triple-digit returns in the past year. Following are such smallcap stocks which are held by active fund managers that delivered up to 202 percent. (Data source: ACEMF. Portfolio data was as of November 30, 2022.)Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Invesco India PSU Equity and HSBC InfrastructureRama Steel TubesNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 1Active scheme that holds the stock: Quant Value FundRaymondNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 2Active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap FundKarur Vysya BankNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 33A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Smaller Cos, Invesco India Financial Services and ITI Small Cap FundWest Coast Paper MillsNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 5A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Flexi Cap and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati YojanaThe Great Eastern Shipping CompanyNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 20A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Small Cap, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity and UTI Dividend Yield FundBharat DynamicsNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 30A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana, HDFC Focused 30 Fund (G) and Invesco India Infrastructure FundKewal Kiran ClothingNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield, Aditya Birla SL Mfg. Equity and Kotak Small Cap FundPower Mech ProjectsNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3Active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Small Cap, HSBC Business Cycles and HSBC Infrastructure FundElecon Engineering CompanyNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap FundGarden Reach Shipbuilders & EngineersNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 4A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, ITI Small Cap and HDFC Infrastructure FundRHI Magnesita IndiaNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 23A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HSBC Infrastructure and DSP India T.I.G.E.R FundRajratan Global WireNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 3Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI Small Cap, Bank of India Flexi Cap and Bank of India Small Cap FundApar IndustriesNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 12A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Infrastructure, HSBC Small Cap and HDFC Multi Cap FundHimadri Speciality ChemicalNo. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 2Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Small Cap and Quant Flexi Cap Fund