These small-cap stocks held by MFs rose by up to 113% in last 6 months, despite correction. Do you own any?

This year’s stock market decline has hit small-cap stocks particularly hard. So far this year, the Nifty Smallcap 100 has fallen by 22 percent; the Nifty 50 by 7 percent, Nifty Midcap 100 by 8 percent and Nifty Microcap 250 by 6 percent. The war in Europe, accelerating inflation and increasing interest rates across economies, including India, and global supply chain disruptions spooked investors and triggered a selloff. But not all small-cap stocks lost money; a few gems held by actively managed mutual funds rose by as much as 113 percent in the last six months. Portfolio and price data as of June 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF.Tine Agro: Stock’s return in the last six months: 113% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 1. The stock was held by Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund as of June 30, 2022.Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals: Stock’s return in the last six months: 110% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 8. Seven equity schemes from ICICI Prudential AMC, including ICICI Pru Commodities, ICICI Pru Value Discovery and ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund, held the stock.Sharda Cropchem: Stock’s return in the last six months: 79% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 7. DSP Small Cap, HDFC Hybrid Equity, HDFC Small Cap and L&T Flexicap Fund were some of the schemes that had exposure to the stock in the month gone by.J Kumar Infraprojects: Stock’s return in the last six months: 76% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 3. Schemes that invested in the stock were HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Infrastructure and UTI Infrastructure Fund.Bharat Dynamics: Stock’s return in the last six months: 74% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 20. DSP India T.I.G.E.R., HDFC Balanced Advantage, ICICI Pru Manufacturing, Quant Small Cap Fund and Invesco India Smallcap Fund were a few schemes that held exposure to the stock that is part of the defence sector.Wendt (India): Stock’s return in the last six months: 66% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 3. Three SBI MF schemes such as SBI Contra and SBI Infrastructure Fund held the stock.Nava Bharat Ventures: Stock’s return in the last six months: 61% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 1. Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund held the stock in its portfolio as of June 2022.Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation: Stock’s return in the last six months: 59% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 2. Axis Small Cap and Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana held the stock as of June 2022.Shree Renuka Sugars: Stock’s return in the last six months: 54% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 1. Quant Small Cap Fund allocated around 2% to the stock of the sugar company.Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: Stock’s return in the last six months: 51% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 9. Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and ICICI Pru Manufacturing Fund were a few schemes that had exposure to the stock.GHCL: Stock’s return in the last six months: 50% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 10. Schemes that held significant exposure to the stock include Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield, DSP Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Cos and PGIM India Small Cap Fund.Shoppers Stop: Stock’s return in the last six months: 50% | Number of schemes that held the stock: 12. Schemes such as Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief '96, DSP Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap Fund held the stock as of June 2022.