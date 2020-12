Many rules related to banking, personal finance, GST are about to change from 2021. To help you secure your finances, here is a list of all the changes that may affect the common man's life and finances. (Image: Moneycontrol)

'Positive Pay' system for cheques: Positive pay system for cheques is to be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from January 1, 2021. Key details may be needed for payments beyond Rs 50,000 under the new rule. Information, such as the cheque number, cheque date, payee name, account number, amount, and other details are to be presented by the issuer of the cheque. The RBI introduced this to enhance the safety of cheque payments. (Image: Reuters)

Transaction limit of contactless card increased: The RBI has enhanced limits for contactless card payments and e-mandates on cards (and UPI) for recurring transactions to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000. To promote the adoption of digital payments in a safe and secure manner, the central bank has proposed to enhance this limit, at the discretion of the user, effective from January 1, 2021. These digital modes of transactions are well-suited to make payments in a safe and secure manner, especially during the current pandemic. The recent instructions on disablement of the contactless feature on cards and empowering customers to control the limits on their cards have also brought in added safety to users. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Relaxations in e-mandates through recurring transactions: In order to expand the adoption of digital payments in a safe and secure manner, the RBI proposed to enhance, at the discretion of the user, the limits for contactless card transactions and In order to expand the adoption of digital payments in a safe and secure manner, the RBI proposed to enhance, at the discretion of the user, the limits for contactless card transactions and e-mandates for recurring transactions through cards (and UPI) from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from January 1, 2021, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. (Image: Reuters)

Saral Jeevan Bima - a simple, standardised term insurance policy: IRDAI has come out with a standardised term insurance policy ' IRDAI has come out with a standardised term insurance policy ' Saral Jeevan Bima' which will be rolled out from January 1, 2021. This standardised policy will have a standard wording for sum assured with uniform features that will reduce the hassle of first-time buyers. The policy term can be between five and 40 years. This will be having a minimum and maximum sum assured of Rs 5 Lakh and Rs 25 Lakh, respectively. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Quarterly Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing facility: From January 1, 2021, about 9.4 million small businesses are set to come under a simpler, quarterly Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing facility. A finance ministry official told Mint, "These firms with sales up to Rs 5 crore will need to file only four returns showing summary of all transactions in the quarter in the new regime instead of 12 now filed--one every month." (Image: Moneycontrol)

Additional charge on UPI payment: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on November 5 announced a cap of The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on November 5 announced a cap of 30 percent of total volume of transactions processed in UPI by a Third Party App Provider (TPAP). “With UPI reaching 200 crore transactions a month and with potential for future growth, it has issued a cap of 30 percent of the total volume of transactions processed in UPI, applicable on all Third Party App Providers (TPAPs). This will be with effect from January 1, 2021,” NPCI's official statement read. This will help address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem as it further scales up, the NPCI explained in its statement. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Google Pay web app: Google is all set to kill the Google is all set to kill the web app of its payments application Google Pay in January and is will also charge users for instant money transfers, the zee news reported. Customers have so far been able to manage payments both mobile app or from pay.google.com. However, as per the latest notice, now, Google has said that the web app site will no longer work from January next year. (Image: PTI)

Four-wheelers should have compulsory FasTags: From January 1, 2021, all four-wheelers should have FasTags, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a notification. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were amended for this. FASTag will be mandatory for four-wheelers or M&N category of vehicles that were sold before December 1, 2017.

Mutual funds can merge multi-cap schemes, or re-position under different category: Sebi on September 13 clarified that multi-cap schemes need not necessarily churn their portfolios by selling largecap stocks or buying smallcaps in multi-cap schemes to meet the new norms, but can also exercise options such as merging schemes with largecap funds, re-positioning them as large- and midcap schemes, or facilitating unitholders' switch to another scheme. The market regulator said that fund houses can use these options among other things and also added that it will examine if any proposals are submitted by the industry to meet desired objective of true-to-label and appropriate benchmarking. In a release on September 13, Sebi said it was conscious of market stability and that is why it had given the industry time till January 31, 2021, to meet the new minimum limit norms pertaining to multi-cap funds. Sebi had said that multi-cap schemes should have a minimum 25 percent allocation each to largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Prices of car hiked: Maruti Suzuki will raise prices of its models starting from January. The price increase will vary for different models. MG Motor will be raising the prices of its offerings in India. The company has claimed that they will be increasing the cost by up to three percent in order to counter the impact of higher input cost. Renault India will be increasing the prices of all its cars in India. The company confirmed that car prices would be increased by up to Rs 28,000 from January. (Image: Moneycontrol)