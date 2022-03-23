These private banks offer up to 6.5% interest on three-year FDs

The smaller private banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The data on FDs is as of March 16, 2022, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are of non-senior citizens and deposit amounts below Rs 1 crore. All listed (BSE) small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.