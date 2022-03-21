These multicap schemes delivered upto 35% returns in financial year 2021-2022 Multicap schemes invest 25 percent each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, giving investors exposure to different segments of the markets
March 21, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
SEBI has redefined the multicap funds category to make sure these funds have at least 25 percent exposure each to large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. So, investors can get exposure to different segments of the markets in the same fund. Among the top-performing multicap schemes for financial year 2021-2022, Sundaram Multicap (28 percent returns) and Baroda BNP Paribas Multicap (26 percent) also feature, but there were scheme mergers in these schemes recently. As the financial year comes to a close, here is a look at how the multicap schemes performed in the year.
Quant Active Fund has delivered returns of 35 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The fund is managing investor assets worth Rs 1,764 crore. Quant Mutual Fund follows rule-based investment strategies across its funds.
Mahindra Manulife Multicap Badhat Yojana has delivered returns of 28 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The scheme manages investor assets worth Rs 972 crore. The benchmark Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI has delivered returns of 21 percent in the same period. TRI stands for total return index, which captures both the capital gains and dividend gains from the index constituents.
Nippon India Multicap Fund has delivered returns of 25 percent in financial year 2021-2022. The scheme manages investor assets worth Rs 11,284 crore.
Invesco India Multicap Fund has delivered 19 percent returns in financial year 2021-2022, slightly underperforming benchmark gains. The scheme manages investor assets worth Rs 1,696 crore.
ICICI Prudential Multicap, which manages investors assets worth Rs 6,255 crore, has delivered returns of 17 percent in financial year 2021-2022.
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets