These multicap schemes delivered upto 35% returns in financial year 2021-2022

SEBI has redefined the multicap funds category to make sure these funds have at least 25 percent exposure each to large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. So, investors can get exposure to different segments of the markets in the same fund. Among the top-performing multicap schemes for financial year 2021-2022, Sundaram Multicap (28 percent returns) and Baroda BNP Paribas Multicap (26 percent) also feature, but there were scheme mergers in these schemes recently. As the financial year comes to a close, here is a look at how the multicap schemes performed in the year.