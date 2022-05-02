These large cap mutual funds delivered 118-126% returns during 2 years of Covid-19

Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets

Large cap funds manage Rs 2.26 lakh crore of investor assets, accounting for 16.5 percent of total assets managed by equity schemes. The category average returns for the two years of pandemic starting from March 24, 2020 to March 31, 2022, was 109 percent. On annualised basis, the returns work out to 44 percent. The sharp recovery of stock markets from the crash of March 23, 2020, has led to strong returns for equity schemes over last two years.Nippon India Large Cap Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 11,000 crore, has delivered returns of 126.6 percent over the two-year period. Even though it is the best-performing large cap fund for the two-year pandemic period, it has marginally underperformed the benchmark Nifty 100 Total Return Index, which has delivered 128.3 percent returns.ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, which is among the largest large cap funds in the mutual fund industry with AUM of Rs 31,500 crore, has delivered returns 126.3 percent.Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has delivered returns of 124.8 percent over the two years when the Covid-19 restrictions were in place. It manages investor assets worth Rs 21,000 crore.HDFC Top 100 Fund has delivered returns of 122.4 percent. The fund is managed by Prashant Jain, who is known for taking high-conviction investment calls and stick with his conviction.SBI BlueChip Fund is country's second largest large cap fund in the mutual fund industry, with assets under management to the tune of Rs 31,700 crore. The fund has delivered returns of 122.1 percent over the two years.IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund has delivered returns of 121.8 percent. On an annualised basis, the returns work out to 48.3 percent.Kotak Bluechip Fund has delivered returns of 121.7 percent over the two years of pandemic.While Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has been in the news lately for winding up its debt schemes, some of its equity schemes have done well. Franklin India Bluechip -- the large-cap fund run by the fund house -- has delivered returns of 120.7 percent over two years of pandemic.Tata Mutual Fund is backed by the country's largest business conglomerate -- the Tata group. The fund house's large cap offering -- Tata Large Cap Fund -- has delivered returns of 120.6 percent over two years of pandemic time.Mirae Mutual Fund, which is one of the fastest growing fund houses in the country, has built a strong track-record for its equity schemes over the years. Its large cap offering -- Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund -- has delivered returns of 118.7 percent during the two-year period.