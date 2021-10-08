MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

These five banks offer up to 7% interest on 3-year FDs

Small finance banks and smaller private banks offer the best interest rates

Hiral Thanawala
October 08, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
Investing in fixed deposits offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent  for over a year now, most banks have reduced interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Despite falling interest rates, smaller private and small finance banks offer interest rates of up to 7 percent on three-year FDs, as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs.
Investing in fixed deposits offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent  for over a year now, most banks have reduced interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Despite falling interest rates, smaller private and small finance banks offer interest rates of up to 7 percent on three-year FDs, as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the top five banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 6.5 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 6.5 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.
RBL Bank offers 6.30 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years.
RBL Bank offers 6.30 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years.
Yes Bank offers 6.25 percent interest on three-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.20 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
Yes Bank offers 6.25 percent interest on three-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.20 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
IndusInd Bank offers 6 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.19 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
IndusInd Bank offers 6 percent interest on three-year FDs. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.19 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.
The smaller private banks and small finance banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The smaller private banks and small finance banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
The data on FDs is as of 22 September 2021, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are of non-senior citizens and deposit amount below Rs 1 crore. All listed (BSE) small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
The data on FDs is as of 22 September 2021, as given on respective websites. Interest rates given are of non-senior citizens and deposit amount below Rs 1 crore. All listed (BSE) small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available are not considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #fixed deposits #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Oct 8, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.