These five all-rounder credit cards offer great deals across multiple categories

All-rounder credit cards are those that can help you avail benefits across multiple categories such as shopping, dining, entertainment, travel and more in a single credit card. Using such a card can help you have the best of all worlds and allows you to shop and save in multiple categories.

With several credit card options available in the market, finding the best all-rounder credit card with benefits across multiple categories becomes tedious. To help you find your perfect companion, Paisabazaar has done the research and identified the best all-rounder credit cards available in the market.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Bank Ace Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback on utility bill payments done via Google Pay. It also offers 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola, 2 percent flat cashback on all other spends. Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets 4 domestic lounge access and up to 20 percent off at 400+ partner restaurants in India. The annual fee is Rs 499 on this credit card.

Image Source: Standard Chartered Bank | Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card offers 10 percent off at grofers and Zomato for five transactions in a month. While shopping on Myntra cardholder gets 20 percent off once in a month, 20 percent discount while booking domestic flight tickets and 10 percent discount while booking international flight tickets upto Rs 10,000 on Yatra once in a quarter. It also offers 25 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings at Yatra up to Rs 4,000 for one transaction per quarter and other benefits. The annual fee is Rs 588 on this credit card.

Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Regalia Credit Card offers 4 reward points on every Rs 150 spent on all retail transactions, including insurance, utilities, education and rent pay. It allows redemption of reward points on flight tickets, hotel booking, vouchers, gifts and products, etc. It has a foreign currency markup fees of 2 percent. It offers complimentary airport lounge access: 12 in India and six overseas, and other benefits. The annual fee is Rs 2,500 on this card.

Image Source: HDFC Bank | HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card offers complimentary yearly membership of Amazon Prime, Zomato Pro, Times Prime, Big Basket, etc. Exclusive discounts at leading spas, salons, gyms and wellness retreats and 2X rewards on weekend dining. It has a foreign currency markup fees of 1.99 percent. It offers complimentary 12 airport lounge access at 1000+ lounges worldwide for primary and add-on cardholder in a calendar year. There is 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on minimum transaction of Rs 400 and other benefits in multiple categories. The annual fee is Rs 2,500 on this card.

Image Source: SBI Card | SBI Card Elite offers welcome e-gift voucher worth Rs 5,000 from Yatra, Bata, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, etc. complimentary Trident Privilege Membership and Club Vistara membership. It has a foreign currency markup fees of 1.99 percent. It offers six complimentary airport lounge access internationally and two complimentary domestic lounge access. Offers 5X reward points on dining, departmental stores, grocery and other benefits. The annual fee is Rs 4,999 on this card.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend in multiple categories while shopping from partnered merchants. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.