These banks offer up to 7% interest on three-year FDs

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases because of the Omicron variant and continuing volatility in the equity markets, many may consider fixed deposits as safe havens. Investing in fixed deposits offers liquidity and ensures interest income periodically. The savings are useful to build emergency corpus in these pandemic times. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the key repo rate unchanged at a low 4 percent for over a year and a half now, most banks have reduced interest rates on FDs. Despite falling interest rates, small finance banks and smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 7 percent as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are these banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs.