These banks and housing finance companies offer the cheapest home loans

The festive season is drawing to a close, but home loan interest rates are still at multi-year lows. Offers abound for Indian home-buyers, thanks to the benign interest rate regime in the country. Experts predict that interest rates will go up in 2022, but for now, it's advantage home loan borrowers.

State-owned lenders Punjab & Sind Bank and Union Bank of India offer an interest rate of 6.4 percent for home loans of Rs 75 lakh over a 20-year repayment period. The equated monthly installment (EMI) will work out to Rs 55,477.

The next best – that is, cheapest – home loan interest rate is offered by four public sector banks. Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and UCO Bank charge an interest rate of 6.5 percent to their home loan borrowers.

Private sector major Kotak Mahindra Bank, which set the ball rolling with massive home loan rate cuts earlier this year, offers an interest rate of 6.55 percent at present. If you take a home loan of Rs 75-lakh with a tenure of 20 years, your EMI will be Rs 56,139.

At 6.66 percent, LIC Housing Finance’s home loan interest rate figures in the list of top five cheapest housing loan offers. This will translate into an EMI of Rs 56,627

All lenders, particularly non-banking financial companies, have been heavily promoting their competitive home loan offers during the festive season. HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital currently charge interest rate of 6.7 percent. For a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a 20-year tenure, this means an EMI of Rs 56,805.