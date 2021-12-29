MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

These banks and housing finance companies offer the cheapest home loans

Eleven lenders charge interest rates of 6.4-6.7 percent on home loans of Rs 75-lakh with 20-year tenures

Moneycontrol PF Team
December 29, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
The festive season may be drawing to a close, but the multi-year low home loan interest rates are not, thanks to the benign interest rate regime. Experts predict that interest rates will go up in 2022, but for now, it's advantage home loan borrowers.
The festive season is drawing to a close, but home loan interest rates are still at multi-year lows. Offers abound for Indian home-buyers, thanks to the benign interest rate regime in the country. Experts predict that interest rates will go up in 2022, but for now, it's advantage home loan borrowers.
State-owned lenders Punjab & Sind Bank and Union Bank of India offer an interest rate of 6.4 percent for home loans of Rs 75 lakh over a 20-year repayment period. The equated monthly installment (EMI) will work out to Rs 55,477.
State-owned lenders Punjab & Sind Bank and Union Bank of India offer an interest rate of 6.4 percent for home loans of Rs 75 lakh over a 20-year repayment period. The equated monthly installment (EMI) will work out to Rs 55,477.
The next best – that is, cheapest – home loan interest rate is offered by four public sector banks. Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and UCO Bank charge an interest rate of 6.5 percent to their home loan borrowers.
The next best – that is, cheapest – home loan interest rate is offered by four public sector banks. Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and UCO Bank charge an interest rate of 6.5 percent to their home loan borrowers.
Private sector major Kotak Mahindra Bank, which set the ball rolling with massive home loan rate cuts earlier this year, offers an interest rate of 6.55 percent at present. If you take a home loan of Rs 75-lakh with a tenure of 20 years, your EMI will be Rs 56,139.
Private sector major Kotak Mahindra Bank, which set the ball rolling with massive home loan rate cuts earlier this year, offers an interest rate of 6.55 percent at present. If you take a home loan of Rs 75-lakh with a tenure of 20 years, your EMI will be Rs 56,139.
At 6.66 percent, LIC Housing Finance’s home loan offer figures in the list of top five cheapest housing loan interest rates. This will translate into an EMI of Rs 56,627
At 6.66 percent, LIC Housing Finance’s home loan interest rate figures in the list of top five cheapest housing loan offers. This will translate into an EMI of Rs 56,627
All lenders, particularly non-banking financial companies, have been heavily promoting their competitive home loan offers during the festive season. HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital currently charge interest rate of 6.7 percent.
All lenders, particularly non-banking financial companies, have been heavily promoting their competitive home loan offers during the festive season. HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital currently charge interest rate of 6.7 percent. For a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a 20-year tenure, this means an EMI of Rs 56,805.
Representative Image
Interest rates on home loans for all listed (BSE) public as well as private sector banks and housing finance companies listed in NHB's website which offer home loans of up to Rs 75 lakh have been considered for the data compilation. Lenders for whom data is not available on their websites have not been considered. Data collected from the respective bank/HFC's website as on December 7, 2021. Banks and HFCs in their respective sections are listed in ascending order on the basis of interest rate i.e. bank/HFC offering lowest interest rate on home loan (loan amount of Rs 75 lakh) is placed at top and highest at the bottom. Lowest rate offered by the bank/HFC on a loan of Rs 75 lakh has been considered in the table. EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rates mentioned in the table for a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a tenure of 20 years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation). Source: BankBazaar.com
Moneycontrol PF Team
Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #banking #HDFC Ltd #Home Loans #Slideshow #Slideshows #Union Bank of India
first published: Dec 29, 2021 10:07 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.