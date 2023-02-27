Up to 252% return! These 15 smallcap gems are favourites of mutual funds

1/16

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

The last one year was not so good for smallcap stocks. While the Nifty 50-TRI and the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI gained 9 percent and 13 percent respectively for the one year ended February 24, 2023, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI delivered almost flat returns. However, beaten down smallcap companies that have higher growth potential attracted more smart investors’ money that resulted in these stocks delivering triple digit return over the last one year. Here are the smallcap stocks held by mutual funds that delivered upto 252 percent over the last one year. Performance data mentioned is as of February 22, 2023. Portfolio data is as of January 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.Apar IndustriesOne year return (As of February 22, 2023): 252 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 15Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap, LIC MF Flexi Cap and HDFC Multi CapMazagon Dock ShipbuildersOne year return: 183 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity and Shriram Flexi CapElecon Engineering CompanyOne year return: 175 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi CapApollo Micro SystemsOne year return: 158 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Small CapRama Steel TubesOne year return: 148 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant ValueKirloskar Oil EnginesOne year return: 129 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 25Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and IDBI Small CapPower Mech ProjectsOne year return: 128 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3Active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Business Cycles, HDFC Small Cap and HSBC InfrastructureSafari Industries (India)One year return: 127 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 12Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Consumption, Union Small Cap and DSP Small CapUjjivan Financial ServicesOne year return: 126 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2Active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Fin Serv Opp and Sundaram Small CapChennai Petroleum CorporationOne year return: 122 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Quantamental and ICICI Pru InfrastructureThe Karnataka BankOne year return: 120 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 5Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Large Cap, ITI Banking & Financial Services and ITI Small CapSterling ToolsOne year return: 117 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1Active scheme that hold the stock: HSBC Small CapTitagarh WagonsOne year return: 115 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap, HDFC Infrastructure and HDFC Balanced AdvantageVarun BeveragesOne year return: 106 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 55Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and UTI Multi AssetKirloskar Ferrous IndustriesOne year return: 106 percentNo. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: IDFC Infrastructure, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and LIC MF Infra