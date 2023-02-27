Up to 252% return! These 15 smallcap gems are favourites of mutual funds

One year return (As of February 22, 2023): 252 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 15
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap, LIC MF Flexi Cap and HDFC Multi Cap
One year return: 183 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity and Shriram Flexi Cap
One year return: 175 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap
One year return: 158 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Small Cap
One year return: 148 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Value
One year return: 129 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 25
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and IDBI Small Cap
One year return: 128 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Business Cycles, HDFC Small Cap and HSBC Infrastructure
One year return: 127 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 12
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Consumption, Union Small Cap and DSP Small Cap
One year return: 126 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2
Active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Fin Serv Opp and Sundaram Small Cap
One year return: 122 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2
Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Quantamental and ICICI Pru Infrastructure
One year return: 120 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 5
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Large Cap, ITI Banking & Financial Services and ITI Small Cap
One year return: 117 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
Active scheme that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap
One year return: 115 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap, HDFC Infrastructure and HDFC Balanced Advantage
One year return: 106 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 55
Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and UTI Multi Asset
One year return: 106 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: IDFC Infrastructure, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and LIC MF Infra