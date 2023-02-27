Up to 252% return! These 15 smallcap gems are favourites of mutual funds

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Quality smallcap stocks having higher growth potential rallied despite the universe witnessed huge volatility past year

The last one year was not so good for smallcap stocks. While the Nifty 50-TRI and the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI gained 9 percent and 13 percent respectively for the one year ended February 24, 2023, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI delivered almost flat returns. However, beaten down smallcap companies that have higher growth potential attracted more smart investors’ money that resulted in these stocks delivering triple digit return over the last one year. Here are the smallcap stocks held by mutual funds that delivered upto 252 percent over the last one year. Performance data mentioned is as of February 22, 2023. Portfolio data is as of January 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
Apar Industries
One year return (As of February 22, 2023): 252 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 15
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap, LIC MF Flexi Cap and HDFC Multi Cap
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
One year return: 183 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: SBI PSU, Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity and Shriram Flexi Cap
Elecon Engineering Company
One year return: 175 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: LIC MF Flexi Cap, LIC MF Children's Gift and HDFC Multi Cap
Apollo Micro Systems
One year return: 158 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Small Cap
Rama Steel Tubes
One year return: 148 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
Active scheme that hold the stock: Quant Value
Kirloskar Oil Engines
One year return: 129 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 25
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Franklin India Opportunities, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and IDBI Small Cap
Power Mech Projects
One year return: 128 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 3
Active schemes that hold the stock: HSBC Business Cycles, HDFC Small Cap and HSBC Infrastructure
Safari Industries (India)
One year return: 127 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 12
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Consumption, Union Small Cap and DSP Small Cap
Ujjivan Financial Services
One year return: 126 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2
Active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Fin Serv Opp and Sundaram Small Cap
Chennai Petroleum Corporation
One year return: 122 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 2
Active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Quantamental and ICICI Pru Infrastructure
The Karnataka Bank
One year return: 120 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 5
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: ITI Large Cap, ITI Banking & Financial Services and ITI Small Cap
Sterling Tools
One year return: 117 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 1
Active scheme that hold the stock: HSBC Small Cap
Titagarh Wagons
One year return: 115 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap, HDFC Infrastructure and HDFC Balanced Advantage
Varun Beverages
One year return: 106 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 55
Sample of active schemes that held the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Invesco India Focused 20 Equity and UTI Multi Asset
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
One year return: 106 percent
No. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6
Sample of active schemes that hold the stock: IDFC Infrastructure, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and LIC MF Infra