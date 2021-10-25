MARKET NEWS

Ten popular stocks that consumption themed mutual funds own

The segment has underperformed in the last one year. Experts believe consumption is likely to improve once economic recovery picks up

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
October 25, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
page-1
The consumption theme had a stellar run in the past. But these companies lagged behind the broader indices over the last one year as the COVID-19 pandemic burned the pockets of the consumers. While one section of the consumption sectors – non-discretionary (FMCG, food, home care, etc.) have continued to do well, companies that depended on discretionary spends (consumer durables, automobiles, travel, paints, jewellery, housing, etc.) have suffered from restrictions. Experts believe consumption is likely to improve once economic recovery picks up. Here is the list of the top 10 popular stocks among the consumption focused mutual funds. These stocks are shortlisted from the portfolio of 15 consumption-focused funds (duplication is avoided in ETFs). Portfolio data as of September 30, 2021. Source: ACEMF.
1 ITC
ITC  (sector: Consumer Non Durables). All consumption theme funds hold the stock of ITC. Total number of schemes that held the stock as on September 30, 2021 was 15. MFs' investment value was Rs 740 crore.
2 HUL
Hindustan Unilever  (sector: Consumer Non Durables). As on September 30, 2021, there were 14 consumption theme funds that held the stock. Their investment value was Rs 566 crore.
3 Brita
Britannia Industries (sector: Consumer Non Durables). Total number of consumption theme funds that held the stock as on September 30, 2021 was 12. Their investment value in the stock was Rs 263 crore.
4 Maruti
Maruti Suzuki India (sector: Auto). The number of consumption funds that held the stock as on September 30, 2021 was 11 with investment value of Rs 223 crore.
5 Titan
Titan Company (sector: Consumer Durables). There were 11 consumption theme funds  that held the stock as on September 30, 2021 was 11 with investment value of Rs 261 crore.
6 Airtel
Bharti Airtel (sector: Telecom - Services). The number of consumption-focused funds that held the stock as on September 30, 2021 was 10. Their investment value was Rs 348 crore.
7 P&G
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (sector: Consumer Non Durables). There were 10 consumption theme funds that held the stock as on September 30, 2021 with total investment value of Rs 196 crore.
8 US
United Spirits (sector: Consumer Non Durables). The number of consumption funds that held the stock as on September 30, 2021 was 10. Their investment value was Rs 195 crore.
9 HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank (sector: Banking). Nine consumption theme funds held the stock as on September 30, 2021 with the investment value of Rs 346 crore.
10. Nestle
Nestle India (sector: Consumer Non Durables). Nine consumption theme funds held the stock as on September 30, 2021 with investment value of Rs 170 crore.
