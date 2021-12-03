MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

Ten newbies that could shake up the mutual fund industry

Several firms have applied for mutual fund licenses, and some have already got SEBI's go-ahead

Jash Kriplani
December 03, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
The Rs 37 lakh crore mutual fund industry is seeing a huge interest from new players. As many as seven firms have applied for MF license with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), two have got in-principle approval and four have already launched their MF business. The MF industry for the longest time has been dominated by bank-sponsored mutual funds. A new set of players - PMS providers, discount brokers, technology-focused financial firms - are looking to enter the MF industry with their own game plan.
The Rs 37 lakh crore mutual fund industry, which has for the longest time been dominated by bank-sponsored houses, is seeing a huge interest from new players. As many as seven firms have applied for MF license with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Two have got in-principle approval and four have already rolled out their MF businesses. A new set of players - PMS providers, discount brokers, technology-focused financial firms - are looking to enter the MF industry with their own game plan.
Kenneth Andrade's PMS -- White Oak Capital Management -- is the latest firm to apply for mutual fund license. After spending eight years at IDFC MF as their star fund manager, Andrade left the mutual fund industry in June 2015 to start his own portfolio management services. Andrade has been known to be aggressive, but judicious stock-picker; not shy of taking high-conviction sectoral bets.
Kenneth Andrade's PMS - White Oak Capital Management - is the latest firm to apply for a mutual fund license. After spending eight years at IDFC MF as their star fund manager, Andrade left the  industry in June 2015 to start his own portfolio management services. Andrade is known to be  an aggressive, but judicious stock-picker. He does not shy away from taking high-conviction sectoral bets, usually in sync with the broader economic scenario.
Alchemy Capital Management, which is co-founded by the widely-followed stock market titan, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has also applied for an MF license with SEBI.
Alchemy Capital Management, which is co-founded by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has also applied for an MF license with SEBI.
Country's largest broking firm in terms of active users -- Zerodha -- has got the in-principle approval from SEBI to start its MF business. The discount broking, which is led by Nithin Kamath, will be focusing on low-cost passively-managed funds. Kamath has said that he wants to bring in more efficiency in products like exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Country's largest broking firm in terms of active users, Zerodha, has got the in-principle approval from SEBI to start its MF business. The discount broking firm, which is led by Nithin Kamath, will be focusing on low-cost passively-managed funds. Kamath has said that he wants to bring in more efficiency in products such as exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Sachin Bansal-backed Navi MF will also focus on launching low-cost passively-managed funds, especially index schemes. The fund house has already filed for industry-first segments such as an electric vehicle fund and a total market index fund. The Navi Total US Stock Market FoF will give Indian investors exposure to a Vanguard fund.
Sachin Bansal-backed Navi MF will also focus on launching low-cost passively-managed funds, especially index schemes. The fund house has already filed for industry-first segments such as an electric vehicle fund and a total market index fund. The Navi Total US Stock Market FoF will give Indian investors exposure to a Vanguard fund.
Angel Broking is the other latest MF aspirant that has submitted its application to SEBI. Broking firms have been showing interest in getting into the asset management business as they can use their distribution network to their advantage to grow the MF business.
Angel Broking is another firm to apply for an MF license. Broking firms have been showing interest in getting into the asset management business as they can use their distribution network to their advantage.
NJ Wealth, the country's largest mutual fund distributor led by Neeraj Choksi (left) and Jignesh Desai, has also entered the asset management business. NJ MF will launch passively-managed, rule-based funds. In industry parlance, these are called smart-beta or factor-based funds.
NJ Wealth, the country's largest mutual fund distributor led by Neeraj Choksi (left) and Jignesh Desai, has also entered the asset management business. NJ MF will launch passively-managed, rule-based funds. In industry parlance, these are called smart-beta or factor-based funds.
Prashant Khemka-led White Oak Capital is another PMS getting into mutual funds. SEBI has allowed the firm to start the MF business after it completed its acquisition of YES MF. The house house will focus on actively-managed funds and may later launch international schemes. This will also be a return for Khemka to the MF business. He who was a co-CEO of Goldman Sachs India MF.  The mutual fund foray will be headed by Aashish Somaiyaa, former CEO of Motilal Oswal MF.
Prashant Khemka-led White Oak Capital is another PMS getting into mutual funds. SEBI has allowed the firm to start the MF business after it completed its acquisition of YES MF. The house house will focus on actively-managed funds and may later launch international schemes. This will also be a return for Khemka to the MF business. He who was a co-CEO of Goldman Sachs India MF.  The mutual fund foray will be headed by Aashish Somaiyaa, former CEO of Motilal Oswal MF.
Discount broker Samco Securities has also got the clearance from SEBI for its mutual fund foray. The fund house has already filed for a flexciap fund. Samco MF founder Jimeet Modi says the fund house aims to give investors truly actively-managed fund offerings, which don't have much overlaps with benchmark indices in terms of stock selection.
Discount broker Samco Securities has also got the clearance from SEBI for its mutual fund foray. The fund house has already filed for a flexciap fund. Samco MF founder Jimeet Modi says the fund house aims to give investors experience of true active fund management, as its funds will not have much overlaps with benchmark indices in terms of stock selection.
Financial services giant Bajaj Finserv has received in-principle approval from SEBI t set up its mutual fund business. Bajaj Finserv can gradually gain a solid footing in the MF industry given its wide distribution reach. Bajaj Finance, its sister concern, has a presence in 2,392 locations, including 1,357 in rural areas, small towns and villages. This vast branch network can help it to penetrate geographies beyond the top-30 cities, which are known as B-30 locations in MF industry parlance.
Financial services giant Bajaj Finserv has received in-principle approval from SEBI to set up its mutual fund business. Bajaj Finserv may gradually gain a solid footing in the MF industry given its wide distribution reach. Bajaj Finance, its sister concern, has a presence in 2,392 locations, including 1,357 in rural areas, small towns and villages. This vast branch network could help it  penetrate geographies beyond the top-30 cities, known as B-30 locations in MF industry parlance.
Nearly 18 years after quitting Alliance Capital Mutual Fund as its chief investment officer, Samir Arora is eyeing a comeback in the mutual fund industry and has applied for MF license through his PMS firm - Helios Capital.
Nearly 18 years after quitting Alliance Capital Mutual Fund as its chief investment officer, Samir Arora is eyeing a comeback to the mutual fund industry and has applied for a MF license through his PMS firm - Helios Capital.
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
Tags: #investing #Mutual Funds #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Dec 3, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.