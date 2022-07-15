English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

    Tax-Savings FD rates: These bank fixed deposits give you up to 7.4% interest

    Several banks have sharply hiked interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits after the Reserve Bank of India raised repo rate by 90 basis points in the last couple of months.

    Hiral Thanawala
    July 15, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 90 basis points to 4.9 percent (100 basis points = 1 percentage point) so far in this financial year. Several banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Deutsche Bank, hiked their interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits after the RBI move. The small finance banks, foreign banks and smaller private sector banks now offer interest rates up to 7.4 percent on tax saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 90 basis points to 4.9 percent (100 basis points = 1 percentage point) so far in this financial year. Several banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Deutsche Bank, hiked their interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits after the RBI move. The small finance banks, foreign banks and smaller private sector banks now offer interest rates up to 7.4 percent on tax saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.
    Financial,Consultant,Working,At,Office,Desk,And,Piggy,Bank,On
    Investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act but don’t just invest to save tax. Your tax–saving FDs must fit your financial plan. Tax-saving FDs have a lock-in period of five years and premature withdrawals are not allowed.
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers interest rates of up to 7.4 percent on tax-saving deposits. Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh invested grows to Rs 2.16 lakh in five years.
    Deutsche Bank
    Deutsche Bank offers interest rates of up to 7 percent on tax-saving deposits. Among foreign banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh invested grows to Rs 2.12 lakh in five years.
    AU Small Finance Bank
    AU Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.9 percent on tax-saving deposits. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.11 lakh in five years.
    Suryoday_SmallFinanceBank12802
    Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.75 percent on tax-saving deposits. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.10 lakh in five years.
    DCB BANK
    DCB Bank is offering interest rates of up to 6.6 percent on tax-saving deposits. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.08 lakh in five years.
    indusind_bank_bank1
    IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank are offering interest rates up to 6.5 percent on tax saving deposits. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh grows to Rs 2.07 lakh in five years.
    Representative Image
    A host of smaller banks are offering higher interest rates to garner new deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.
    RBI finance_shutterstock_1171401604
    The data as of 29 June 2022 has been compiled from websites of the banks. BankBazaar has accounted for FDs belonging to only those foreign, private, small finance and public sector banks that are listed on the BSE. Banks, for which data is not available on their websites, were not considered. The rates are for tax-saving five-year FDs for non-senior citizens.
    Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
    Tags: #banking #fixed deposits #personal finance #taxsaving
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.