Some midcap favourites of fund managers deliver up to 124% returns in one year

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

The year 2022 was ended with a mixed bag for midcap stocks. Within the basket of Nifty Midcap 150 index, only 66 stocks delivered positive returns in the past year. After moving downwards in the first half, the domestic equity market showed a strong upward move in the second half, thanks to strong domestic flows. In 2022, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 6% while Nifty Midcap 150-TRI clocked 4%. Here are some midcap stocks held by active fund managers that delivered up to 124% returns in 2022. (Data source: ACEMF. Portfolio data was as of November 30, 2022.)Varun BeveragesStock’s return in 2022: 124%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 59A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Nippon India Growth and Sundaram Consumption FundUnion Bank Of IndiaStock’s return in 2022: 85%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 21A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Mid Cap, Taurus Discovery (Midcap) and Tata Quant FundSolar Industries IndiaStock’s return in 2022: 82%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 36A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, SBI Focused Equity and Shriram Long Term Equity FundThe Indian Hotels CompanyStock’s return in 2022: 76%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 110A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Quant ESG Equity, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities and HSBC ELSS FundTVS Motor CompanyStock’s return in 2022: 73%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 97A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Quant, ICICI Pru Flexicap and SBI Multicap FundBank Of IndiaStock’s return in 2022: 72%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 6A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity, Quant Mid Cap and HDFC Top 100 FundThe Federal BankStock’s return in 2022: 67%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 117A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Quant, Edelweiss Mid Cap and Mirae Asset Midcap FundCanara BankStock’s return in 2022: 67%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 65A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Focused, Quant Mid Cap and ICICI Pru PSU Equity FundTube Investments of IndiaStock’s return in 2022: 58%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 58A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Motilal Oswal Midcap, Tata Quant and SBI Magnum Midcap FundMahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesStock’s return in 2022: 58%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 41A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: JM Focused, Axis Value and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value FundSchaeffler IndiaStock’s return in 2022: 56%No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 93A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: UTI MNC, Canara Rob Infrastructure and SBI Magnum Global Fund