Some midcap favourites of fund managers deliver up to 124% returns in one year

Stock’s return in 2022: 124%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 59
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Nippon India Growth and Sundaram Consumption Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 85%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 21
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Mid Cap, Taurus Discovery (Midcap) and Tata Quant Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 82%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 36
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, SBI Focused Equity and Shriram Long Term Equity Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 76%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 110
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Quant ESG Equity, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities and HSBC ELSS Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 73%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 97
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Quant, ICICI Pru Flexicap and SBI Multicap Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 72%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 6
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity, Quant Mid Cap and HDFC Top 100 Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 67%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 117
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Quant, Edelweiss Mid Cap and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 67%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 65
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Focused, Quant Mid Cap and ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 58%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 58
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Motilal Oswal Midcap, Tata Quant and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 58%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 41
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: JM Focused, Axis Value and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value Fund
Stock’s return in 2022: 56%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 93
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: UTI MNC, Canara Rob Infrastructure and SBI Magnum Global Fund