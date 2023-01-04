 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Some midcap favourites of fund managers deliver up to 124% returns in one year

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Jan 04, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Some 66 stocks on the Nifty Midcap 150 index delivered positive returns in 2022. The Nifty 50-TRI gained 6 percent, while Nifty Midcap 150-TRI clocked 4 percent rise

The year 2022 was ended with a mixed bag for midcap stocks. Within the basket of Nifty Midcap 150 index, only 66 stocks delivered positive returns in the past year. After moving downwards in the first half, the domestic equity market showed a strong upward move in the second half, thanks to strong domestic flows. In 2022, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 6% while Nifty Midcap 150-TRI clocked 4%. Here are some midcap stocks held by active fund managers that delivered up to 124% returns in 2022. (Data source: ACEMF. Portfolio data was as of November 30, 2022.) Varun Beverages
Stock’s return in 2022: 124%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 59
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Large & Mid Cap, Nippon India Growth and Sundaram Consumption Fund Union Bank Of India
Stock’s return in 2022: 85%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 21
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Quant Mid Cap, Taurus Discovery (Midcap) and Tata Quant Fund Solar Industries India
Stock’s return in 2022: 82%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 36
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, SBI Focused Equity and Shriram Long Term Equity Fund
The Indian Hotels Company
Stock’s return in 2022: 76%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 110
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Quant ESG Equity, HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities and HSBC ELSS Fund TVS Motor Company
Stock’s return in 2022: 73%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 97
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Quant, ICICI Pru Flexicap and SBI Multicap Fund Bank Of India
Stock’s return in 2022: 72%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 6
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity, Quant Mid Cap and HDFC Top 100 Fund The Federal Bank
Stock’s return in 2022: 67%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 117
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Tata Quant, Edelweiss Mid Cap and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
Canara Bank
Stock’s return in 2022: 67%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 65
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Sundaram Focused, Quant Mid Cap and ICICI Pru PSU Equity Fund Tube Investments of India
Stock’s return in 2022: 58%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 58
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: Motilal Oswal Midcap, Tata Quant and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Stock’s return in 2022: 58%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 41
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: JM Focused, Axis Value and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value Fund Schaeffler India
Stock’s return in 2022: 56%
No. of active MF schemes that hold the stock: 93
A sample of active schemes that hold the stock: UTI MNC, Canara Rob Infrastructure and SBI Magnum Global Fund