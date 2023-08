1/13 After registered a tepid performance in 2022, mutual funds that invest predominantly in pharma and healthcare stocks have turned outperformers among equity oriented mutual funds in 2023. So far this year, pharmaceutical funds’ category gave 21 percent returns, while the Nifty 50 index gained only 8 percent. Data shows that active fund managers are particularly interested in the small- and mid- cap segment of pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses. Aside from a strong domestic presence and healthy pipeline in the US specialty businesses, fund managers have also been picking up hospital stocks and shares of diagnostics companies. Here are the most popular smallcap pharma stocks among the active mutual fund managers. Only actively-managed schemes were considered. Data shown below is as of July 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.

2/13 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 88

MF investment value: Rs 3,021 crore

3/13 Ajanta Pharma

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 55

MF investment value: Rs 2,703 crore

4/13 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 46

MF investment value: Rs 4,091 crore



5/13 Global Health

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 39

MF investment value: Rs 1,508 crore

6/13 Sanofi India

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 35

MF investment value: Rs 1,555 crore



7/13 Metropolis Healthcare

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 33

MF investment value: Rs 837 crore

8/13 Eris Lifesciences

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 31

MF investment value: Rs 1,468 crore

9/13 Rainbow Children's Medicare

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 29

MF investment value: Rs 1,048 crore



10/13 Natco Pharma

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 24

MF investment value: Rs 1,358 crore

11/13 Suven Pharmaceuticals

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 24

MF investment value: Rs 1,206 crore

12/13 Narayana Hrudayalaya

No. of active schemes that hold the stocks as of July 31, 2023: 23

MF investment value: Rs 1,821 crore



