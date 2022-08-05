Short-Term FD Rates: These banks offer up to 6.60% interest on three-year FDs





Interest rates in the country have been on an onward march since the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to raise repo rate cumulatively by 90 basis points (one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point) in May and June to curb rising inflation. After two successive repo rate hikes, several lenders including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) across term deposit tenures. Smaller private-sector banks now offer interest rates up to 6.60 percent and foreign banks offer interest rates up to 6.25 percent on three-year FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.

Equity markets have been volatile this year, prompting many risk-averse investors to turn to fixed deposits, which are seen as a safe haven. Fixed deposits offer liquidity and assured interest income at regular intervals. Thanks to the ample liquidity they promise, FDs can be useful while building an emergency corpus. Here are the private sector banks and foreign banks offering the best interest rates on three-year FDs.

DCB Bank offers 6.60 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among private banks, it offers the best interest rate. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested will grow to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.

RBL Bank offers 6.55 percent interest on three-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested in this FD will grow to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years.

Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank offer 6.50 percent interest on three-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested now in these FDs will grow to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000 at IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank. At Bandhan Bank, the minimum investment is Rs 1,000.

DBS Bank and Deutsche Bank offer 6.25 percent interest on three-year FDs. Among foreign banks, these offer the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested will grow to Rs 1.20 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000 at DBS Bank and Rs 20,000 at Deutsche Bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 5.90 percent interest on three-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested will grow to Rs 1.19 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 5,000.

Several smaller private banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of the central bank, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.