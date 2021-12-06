MARKET NEWS

Seven listed corporate NCDs with high rating that offer yields of 5.7-12.6%

You should consider NCDs with high credit rating, healthy yield-to-maturity and ample liquidity in the exchanges

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
December 06, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
Int new
Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed income instruments issued by corporates to raise  long term funds through public issues. They are issued for a specific tenure of, say, one to seven years and pay interest periodically or at end of maturity. Many NCDs that were issued to retail investors (whose face value is mostly Rs 1,000) are listed in the exchanges and traded like equity shares. A few of them are traded with reasonable liquidity and better yields. Investors with a medium risk profile, looking for options other than bank and corporate FDs may consider buying these NCDs. However, these NCDs are prone to credit and interest rate risks. So, one should consider NCDs with higher rating, better Yield-to-maturity (YTM) and ample liquidity in the exchanges. Here is the list of NCDs traded on the BSE and the NSE.
NTPC engages in the generation of electricity and allied activities. CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating to Rs 15,000 crore non-convertible debentures of NTPC. The NCD series ‘849NTPC25’ was issued in March 2015 with face value of Rs 10.
Tata Capital Financial Services (TCFSL) is a wholly subsidiary of Tata Capital. It offers fund and fee-based financial services to its customers across various areas of business: Commercial Finance, Wealth Management, Consumer Loans. CRISIL Ratings and ICRA have assigned 'AAA/Stable' rating to its non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 11,240.50 Crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) is an RBI-registered systemically important deposit-taking NBFC. It is a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited. CRISIL has assigned CRISIL AA+/Stable (Reaffirmed) while Brickwork Ratings assigned BWR AAA/Stable to the NCDs issued by the M&M Financial Services.
JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited (JMFCSL) is a non-deposit accepting systemically important non-banking finance company (NBFC ND-SI). India Ratings has assigned JM Financial Credit Solutions’ Debt Instruments at ‘IND AA’/Stable while ICRA has assigned [ICRA]AA (stable) to the NCDs issued by the company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) is one of the largest housing financing companies in India. CRISIL has assigned CRISIL AA/Stable while ICRA has assigned [ICRA]AA (stable) to the NCDs issued by the company.
IIFL Finance is the listed holding company of the IIFL Finance group and is registered as a systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC). The group offers various retail lending products, including gold loans, home loans, LAP, business loans, microfinance and capital market based lending. CRISIL has assigned CRISIL AA/Stable while CARE has assigned CARE AA (stable) to the NCDs issued by the India Infoline Finance Limited.
Tax
The interest income from NCDs is taxed as per slab rates. Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC securities says, “a listed NCD is treated as a long-term capital asset if the same is held for more than 12 months from the date of purchase; otherwise 36 months is considered for the NCD (unlisted) to qualify as a long-term capital asset. No indexation benefit is allowed on sale of NCDs. Long-term capital gains arising on the transfer/sale of listed NCD are subject to tax at the rate of 10 percent (without indexation). Short-term capital gains on the transfer of listed NCD (held for not more than 12 months), would be taxed as per the slab rate of the investor. Whether NCDs are sold through the exchange prior to maturity or redeemed at maturity, capital gains taxation would remain the same. In case of NCDs sold prior to maturity, the price would normally include a component of accrued interest unlike NCDs redeemed at maturity, which would be at face value. This would reduce overall tax, if long term capital asset is sold and investor falls in higher tax bracket.”
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Tags: #bank FD #Bonds #corporate NCDs #invest #NCD #Non-Convertible Debentures #taxable bonds
first published: Dec 6, 2021 10:10 am

