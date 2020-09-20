Savings account interest rate | Five public sector banks that offer best savings rates

Savings bank accounts generally carry lower interest rates compared to fixed deposits. But since for most of us, salaries are credited to our savings accounts and investments are made and loans are serviced from the account, it is important to keep track of savings account interest rates. Public sector banks offer relatively lower rates than many new private and small finance banks. But, here are some public sector banks that offer the best savings accounts interest rates, as per the data compiled by BankBazaar using the respective banks’ website data as on September 16, 2020.