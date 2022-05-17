RBI’s DigiSaathi initiative: Here’s a step-by-step guide to search for banking-related queries and resolutions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das recently launched DigiSaathi, a 24x7 helpline for information on digital payment products and services. It is set up by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on behalf of a consortium of payment system operators and participants (banks and non-banks). Banking customers can avail of these services through www.digisaathi.info and chatbot. You can also access the 24x7 helpline via WhatsApp by messaging on +91 892 891 3333 and toll-free calls on 14431 and 1800 891 3333.

DigiSaathi is an automated response system that helps customers get a resolution for their queries related to multiple products and services under the payments system umbrella, including cards (debit/credit/ prepaid), UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, prepaid wallets, ATM, QR (UPI/Bharat), NACH, mobile banking, and net banking.

DigiSaathi's website interface is available in both English and Hindi languages, wherein they can access information about any digital payment products and services. It even guides customers on how to avail or use any product or service. DigiSaathi also aims to help customers with their transaction-related queries by guiding them and sharing the contact details of concerned banks/institutions.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to understanding how the search facility works on the DigiSaathi website. First, type your query or a question in the search box to get the information.

While you type your query, the related questions are auto-suggested, you can choose the relevant question from the list to obtain the information. You can also refer to the related results of the query/question asked to get further information. Click on the relevant questions listed to get information from the DigiSaathi website. You need to repeat these steps for a new query.

The working committee for DigiSaathi includes NPCI, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, VISA, MasterCard, GPay, Amazon Pay, and Indian Banks Association, among others. They periodically review the automated responses listed on the DigiSaathi website in order to improve the accuracy of responses.

To register complaints, report fraudulent transactions or send a service request to the bank, you can search the contact details and email ids of the bank/financial institution over here.

You need to type the bank/financial institution's name in the search box to obtain the contact details. You get to view the information as per the database.