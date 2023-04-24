M-cap below Rs 200 crore: PMS love to hold these Nanocap multibagger stocks

Nano-cap companies are publicly traded companies with smallest market capitalisation. Though there is no standard classification for the nano-cap stocks in India, Investopedia defines Nano-cap companies those have market caps below $50 million (Approximately below Rs 400 crore). They are high risky bets as their business are mostly in the nascent stage. They are under researched companies and the availability of public information of their businesses is also limited. Nanocap stocks that are picked with care and backed by good research can be a potential multibaggers. Here is the list of Nano Market capitalization stocks with the M-CAP of below Rs 200 crore held by Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Stocks that are held by different PMS with notable allocation are shortlisted. Portfolio data was as on March 31, 2023. Price shown below was as of April 21, 2023. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. These stocks are not meant for recommendations and highlighted for information purpose only.
Bluechip Tex Industries
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 25 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 131
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
Current Market value: Rs 1.6 crore
Modulex Construction Technologies
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 35 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 9.8
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio
Current Market value: Rs 0.4 crore
T & I Global
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 49 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 99
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
Current Market value: Rs 2.9 crore
Gujarat Intrux
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 50 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 150
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
Current Market value: Rs 1.2 crore
Clara Industries
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 58 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 229
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Credent - Growth Portfolio
Current Market value: Rs 0.7 crore
Shervani Industrial Syndicate
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 96 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 375
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Counter Cyclical - Diversified Long Term Value
Current Market value: Rs 2.4 crore
Valiant Communications
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 100 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 152
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Green Portfolio - Super 30 Dynamic
Current Market value: Rs 0.2 crore
Magna Electro Castings
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 118 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 312
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Fort Capital - Value
Current Market value: NA
Intense Technologies
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 134 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 62
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Globe Capital Market - Value
Current Market value: Rs 0.6 crore
Shiva Texyarn
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 156 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 124.5
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Care PMS - Growth Plus Value Strategy
Current Market value: Rs 3.3 crore
Mitsu Chem Plast
Latest M-CAP (Full): Rs 176 crore
Latest traded price: Rs 190
No. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 1
PMS strategy that hold the stocks: Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology Fund
Current Market value: Rs 6.4 crore
