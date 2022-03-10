Planning a summer holiday? These five co-branded airline credit cards will help you

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. It is critical that you use your co-branded airline credit cards smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend while travelling with family on vacation. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28-49 percent p.a., along with late payment fees.