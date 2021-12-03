Planning a holiday? These five credit cards offer the best deals on travel bookings

Image Source: Citibank | Citi Premier Miles Credit Card offers air accident insurance cover up to Rs 1 crore, complimentary airport lounge access and 20 percent savings at partner restaurants. You get to earn 10 miles per Rs 100 spent on airline expenses and 4 Miles per Rs 100 spent on other categories. You can redeem miles over 100 hotels and airline partners and accumulated air miles never expire. They communicate the annual fee at the time of application.

To shortlist the top five travel credit cards, Paisabazaar compared the features of all credit cards available within the segment. All the cards are selected based on the primary travel benefits offered by each card for both domestic and international travel. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of November 25, 2021. The travel credit cards are arranged according to the least annual fees.