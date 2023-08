1/11 The Indian equity market has been on a record-making spree over the last six months, with bouts of volatility. Given that in the current scenario, equity markets appear to be near their all-time high levels in terms of valuation, portfolio managers prefer to hold stocks that could provide stability and cushion the market uncertainties. Large-cap stocks are among the least volatile in the equity market. Here are the top 10 most popular large-cap stocks among Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers. Data source: Finalyca PMS Bazaar. Data as of July 31, 2023.

2/11 ICICI Bank

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 120

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: Trivantage Capital - Focussed Corp Lenders (Plan B) and Emkay Investments - Capital Builder

3/11 HDFC Bank

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 110

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: Trivantage Capital - Focussed Corp Lenders (Plan B) and ASK – FOP.



4/11 State Bank of India

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 78

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: Turtle Wealth - 212 ° Wealth Mantra and Magadh - Value for Growth

5/11 Infosys

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 76

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Protector and Concept Investwell – Legend



6/11 Larsen & Toubro

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 71

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: Samvitti-PMS Long Term Growth and Emkay Investments - Emkay's 12

7/11 Reliance Industries

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 59

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: LIC MF Factor Advantage and MRG Capital - Wealth Enhancer



8/11 Axis Bank

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 56

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: Chanakya Capital - Chanakya PMS and Trivantage Capital - Focussed Corp Lenders (Plan B)

9/11 ITC

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 56

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: Carnelian Capital - YNG STRATEGY and IDFC Neo – Equity



10/11 Bharti Airtel

No. of PMS strategies hold the stock: 50

Sample of PMS strategies hold the significant exposure to the stock: Jainam Share Consultant - Bharat 5T and ICICI Prudential - Large Cap Portfolio