Low volatile stocks are darlings of conservative hybrid funds. Do you own any?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Oct 28, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST

Conservative hybrid funds identify stocks which can deliver potential return in the long run while exhibiting lower volatility

Ever wondered how conservative hybrid funds manage their equity allocation? These schemes are meant for low-risk investors who don’t like too much volatility. And accordingly, these funds invest significantly in debt securities. Just about 10-25 percent of their corpuses get invested in equities. The equity portion is used for a bit of kicker in returns. The nature of the scheme nudges its fund manager to pick low volatile stocks. That’s also why most invest in blue-chip stocks. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are the top 10 preferred stocks by the conservative hybrid funds. Data as of September 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF. ICICI Bank
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 19
MFs’ investment value: Rs 429 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund HDFC Bank
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 17
MFs’ investment value: Rs 249 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: DSP Regular Savings, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund Axis Bank
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 133 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, DSP Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
Infosys
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 226 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund Reliance Industries
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 125 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, Bank of India Conservative Hybrid and LIC MF Debt Hybrid Fund State Bank Of India
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 179 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Debt and Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund Bharti Airtel
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 14
MFs’ investment value: Rs 228 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Navi Regular Savings and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
Larsen & Toubro
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13
MFs’ investment value: Rs 76 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13
MFs’ investment value: Rs 46 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and HSBC Regular Savings Fund Hindustan Unilever
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 11
MFs’ investment value: Rs 27 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund
