Low-risk, high-return: 10 high-rated listed bonds that give returns up to 10%

1/12 Fixed-income investors have a reason to smile. At present, debt instruments offer a high yield compared to what they had been offering in the past few years. Given the present high and uncertain interest rate environment, it is better to deploy the debt allocation in highly rated high-yielding instruments such as Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs).

NCDs are fixed-income instruments issued by corporates to raise long-term funds through public issues. They are issued for a specific tenure of one to seven years and pay interest periodically or at the end of maturity. Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities says, “Corporate NCDs do not entail TDS if held in demat form and are liquid even before maturity. No premature penalty is applicable in case of premature sale. They offer a good way to ride an interest cycle as the yields offered in the secondary market reflect the currently prevailing yields in the system”.

2/12 Many NCDs issued to retail investors (whose face value is mostly Rs 1,000) are listed in the exchanges and traded like equity shares. These offer higher yields. However, keep an eye on credit risk. Choose your NCDs with higher ratings, better yield-to-maturity (YTM) and ample liquidity. Here is the list of NCDs traded on the BSE and the NSE with higher ratings, better YTM and decent liquidity. Source: HDFC Securities.

3/12 Indiabulls Commercial Credit

Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. It is classified as a non-deposit taking systematically important (ND-SI) Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). On April 2023, ICRA reaffirmed [ICRA]AA (Stable) for its Retail non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme.

4/12 India Infoline Finance

IIFL Finance is the listed holding company of the IIFL Finance Group and is registered as a systemically important non-deposit-taking, non-banking financial company. The group offers various retail lending products, including gold loans, home loans, LAP, business loans and microfinance loans. On January 2023, CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed its ‘CRISIL AA/ Stable ratings on the NCDs of IIFL Finance Limited.



5/12 Shriram Transport Finance Co

Shriram Finance Limited (Erstwhile Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited) is one of the largest NBFCs in the asset finance segment in India. It is the flagship company of Chennai-based Shriram Group, which operates in the consumer finance and insurance segments. India Ratings has reaffirmed ‘IND AA+’/Stable rating on the NCDs as on January 2023.

6/12 JM Financial Credit Solutions

JMFCSL is a non-deposit accepting systemically important non-banking financial company (NBFC ND-SI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is jointly promoted by the JM Financial Group and INH Mauritius 1 Fund (INH Global), a global fund led by Vikram Pandit, former CEO of Citigroup. On May 2023, ICRA Ratings reaffirmed its [ICRA]AA (Stable) ratings on the NCDs of JM Financial Credit Solutions.



7/12 M&M Financial Services

Mahindra Finance ranks among the larger NBFCs in India with gross loan assets of Rs 73,817 crore as on September 30, 2022. The company finances consumer purchases of UVs, LCVs, tractors, cars and other assets. On January 2023, Crisil rating has upgraded the rating to 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' for NCDs of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited.



8/12 Tata Capital Housing Finance

Tata Capital Limited (TCL; rated [ICRA] AAA (Stable)/ [ICRA]A1+) is a holding company with a diversified presence in the lending business through its three key subsidiaries, i.e. Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (TCFSL), Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited (TCHFL) and Tata Cleantech Capital Limited (TCCL). TCL’s subsidiaries primarily operate in consumer loans, housing finance, vehicle finance, commercial finance, infrastructure finance and other financial service businesses. On February 2023, ICRA reaffirmed [ICRA]AAA (Stable) rating of the TCHFL’s NCD programme.

9/12 Tata Capital Financial Services

10/12 Tata Capital Financial Services

11/12 NTPC

NTPC was incorporated on November 7, 1975, under the name National Thermal Power Corporation Private Limited. Subsequently, it was converted into a public limited company in September 1985. The company is majority-owned by the GoI. It is the largest power generation company in India. CARE Ratings Limited (CARE Ratings) has reaffirmed the CARE AAA; Stable ratings of the long-term and short-term bank facilities of NTPC Limited.