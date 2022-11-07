Long-term potential and less risky: These large-cap stocks are favourites of NPS managers

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

The National Pension System (NPS) is increasingly becoming a popular investment to plan for retirement. NPS fund managers know all too well therefore importance to keep the risk level of the portfolio in check. That is one important reason why a large chunk of NPS portfolios lie in large-cap stocks. Another characteristic of a NPS portfolio is that due to its low withdrawals and long lock-ins, fund managers can take a long term view on the stocks. NPS-Scheme E in the Tier-1 account invests in equities that have the potential to grow in the long run. They follow a 'buy and hold' strategy. Most of the stocks have been present in the portfolio since its inception. Almost 95% of the portfolio of NPS funds has comprised of the bluechip stocks. Here are the top 10 popular stocks among the nine NPS managers (portfolio of newly launched Axis NPS has not yet been available) in the portfolio of Scheme-E under Tier-1 account. Portfolio data as on September 30, 2022Reliance IndustriesNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 2,852 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Max Life Pension, SBI Pension and Aditya Birla Sun Life PensionICICI BankNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 2,832 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension and UTI PensionHDFC BankNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 2,340 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, Max Life Pension and LIC PensionInfosysNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 2,172 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: ICICI Prudential Pension, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension and HDFC PensionLarsen & ToubroNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 1,206 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: LIC Pension, Kotak Pension and ICICI Prudential PensionState Bank Of IndiaNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 1,227 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: ICICI Prudential Pension, UTI Pension and Kotak PensionITCNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 1,094 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and HDFC PensionBharti AirtelNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 1,075 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Tata Pension, HDFC Pension and UTI PensionTata Consultancy ServicesNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 1,027 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, LIC Pension and Max Life PensionHindustan UnileverNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 923 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and Aditya Birla Sun Life PensionBajaj FinanceNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 707 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and Max Life PensionMahindra and MahindraNumber of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9Current value of the investment: Rs 577 croreSchemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Tata Pension, Kotak Pension and HDFC Pension.Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.