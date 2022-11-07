Long-term potential and less risky: These large-cap stocks are favourites of NPS managers

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 2,852 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Max Life Pension, SBI Pension and Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 2,832 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension and UTI Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 2,340 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, Max Life Pension and LIC Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 2,172 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: ICICI Prudential Pension, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension and HDFC Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 1,206 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: LIC Pension, Kotak Pension and ICICI Prudential Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 1,227 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: ICICI Prudential Pension, UTI Pension and Kotak Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 1,094 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and HDFC Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 1,075 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Tata Pension, HDFC Pension and UTI Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 1,027 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, LIC Pension and Max Life Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 923 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 707 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and Max Life Pension
Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9
Current value of the investment: Rs 577 crore
Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Tata Pension, Kotak Pension and HDFC Pension.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.