Long-term potential and less risky: These large-cap stocks are favourites of NPS managers

The National Pension System (NPS) is increasingly becoming a popular investment to plan for retirement. NPS fund managers know all too well therefore importance to keep the risk level of the portfolio in check. That is one important reason why a large chunk of NPS portfolios lie in large-cap stocks. Another characteristic of a NPS portfolio is that due to its lo withdrawals and long lock-ins, fund managers can take a long term view on the stocks. NPS-Scheme E in the Tier-1 account invests in equities that have the potential to grow in the long run. They follow a 'buy and hold' strategy. Most of the stocks have been present in the portfolio since its inception. Almost 95% of the portfolio of NPS funds has comprised of the bluechip stocks. Here are the top 10 popular stocks among the nine NPS managers (portfolio of newly launched Axis NPS has not yet been available) in the portfolio of Scheme-E under Tier-1 account. Portfolio data as on September 30, 2022

Reliance Industries

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 2,852 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Max Life Pension, SBI Pension and Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension

ICICI Bank

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 2,832 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, ICICI Prudential Pension and UTI Pension

HDFC Bank

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 2,340 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, Max Life Pension and LIC Pension

Infosys

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 2,172 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: ICICI Prudential Pension, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension and HDFC Pension

Larsen & Toubro

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 1,206 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: LIC Pension, Kotak Pension and ICICI Prudential Pension

State Bank Of India

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 1,227 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: ICICI Prudential Pension, UTI Pension and Kotak Pension

ITC

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 1,094 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and HDFC Pension

Bharti Airtel

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 1,075 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Tata Pension, HDFC Pension and UTI Pension

Tata Consultancy Services

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 1,027 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension, LIC Pension and Max Life Pension

Hindustan Unilever

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 923 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension

Bajaj Finance

Number of NPS Tier-1 Scheme- E that held the stock: 9

Current value of the investment: Rs 707 crore

Schemes (Scheme-E of Teir-1 account) that held higher allocation to the stock: Kotak Pension, Tata Pension and Max Life Pension