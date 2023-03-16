Amidst correction, these are the top largecap stocks exited by PMS strategies in February

1/11

Indian equity markets have been on a rollercoaster ride year-to-date due to global and domestic headwinds. Lately, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the US too took a toll on the investors’ sentiment. Broader market index Nifty 50 fell by 5 percent during the period. Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought had weak prospects. Here are the top largecap stocks wherein the fund managers of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) exited totally in February. Portfolio data as of February 28, 2023. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar.

Bajaj Finance

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 9

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 57

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Accuracap - Alpha 10 and Globe Capital Market - Value

Bajaj Finserv

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 7

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 34

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Concept Investwell – Dynamic and ICICI Prudential - ACE Portfolio

Asian Paints

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 6

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 38

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Globe Capital Market – Value and Axis - Brand Equity PMS

Bharti Airtel

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 5

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 58

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Reliance – Mint and Tamohara - TIOS

Hindustan Unilever

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 5

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 28

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Agreya - Diversified Growth Strategy and MOAT - Special Opportunities

Cipla

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 5

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 20

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Agreya - Diversified Growth Strategy and Globe Capital Market - Value

Titan Company

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 56

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Bonanza – Growth and Lakewater Advisors - Lake Water

United Spirits

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 32

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Motilal Oswal – VALUE and Alchemy - High Growth

Trent

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 30

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Centrum PMS – Multibagger and ORO - All Weather Portfolio

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company

No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4

No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 29

Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Sundaram Alternate – SELF and Axis - Core & Satellite PMS

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran