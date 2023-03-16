English
    Amidst correction, these are the top largecap stocks exited by PMS strategies in February

    PMS managers were cautious and exited these largecap stocks that they thought had weak prospects

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    March 16, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    Indian equity markets have been on a rollercoaster ride year-to-date due to global and domestic headwinds. Lately, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the US too took the toll of the investors’ sentiment. Broader market index Nifty 50 fell by 5% during the period. Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought had weak prospects. Here are the top largecap stocks wherein the fund managers of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) exited totally in February. Portfolio data as of February 28, 2023. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar.
    Bajaj Finance
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 9
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 57
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Accuracap - Alpha 10 and Globe Capital Market - Value
    Bajaj Finserv
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 7
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 34
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Concept Investwell – Dynamic and ICICI Prudential - ACE Portfolio
    Asian Paints
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 6
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 38
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Globe Capital Market – Value and Axis - Brand Equity PMS
    Bharti Airtel
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 5
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 58
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Reliance – Mint and Tamohara - TIOS
    Hindustan Unilever
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 5
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 28
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Agreya - Diversified Growth Strategy and MOAT - Special Opportunities
    Cipla
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 5
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 20
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Agreya - Diversified Growth Strategy and Globe Capital Market - Value
    Titan Company
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 56
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Bonanza – Growth and Lakewater Advisors - Lake Water
    United Spirits
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 32
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Motilal Oswal – VALUE and Alchemy - High Growth
    Trent
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 30
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Centrum PMS – Multibagger and ORO - All Weather Portfolio
    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
    No. of PMS strategies that totally exited the stock: 4
    No. of PMS strategies that currently hold the stock: 29
    Sample of PMS strategies that exited the stock: Sundaram Alternate – SELF and Axis - Core & Satellite PMS
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    first published: Mar 16, 2023 08:06 am