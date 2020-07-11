App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Banks that offer up to 9% interest rates on fixed deposits

Here are 3 banks which offers up to 9% interest rates on fixed deposits.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
utkarsh
1/3

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates effective from July 3: FDs with maturity period 7 days to 90 days and 46 days to 90 days will fetch 4 percent and 4.5 percent interest rate respectively and for 181-364 days 6.50 percent. For deposits maturing in one year to 699 days, the lender gives 7.75 percent. The bank gives the highest interest rate on deposits maturing in 700 days. The bank gives 8 percent interest on deposits maturing in 700 days. For FDs maturing in 701 days to 3,652 Days, Bank gives 7.75 percent, Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. Term deposits maturing in 7 days to 3,652 days will give interest rate ranging from 4.5 percent to 8 percent.

Suryoday
2/3

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates effective from May 1: For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4 percent interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to six months, above six months to nine months, the bank gives 5 percent, 5.5 percent and 6.50 percent interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than one year will fetch 7 percent interest and one year to two years will fetch 7.25 percent. Term deposits maturing in above two-three years will give 7.50 percent. Deposits maturing in above three years to less than five years, the bank gives 7.75 percent interest rate.The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in 5 years at 8.75 percent. For FDs maturing in five to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.25 percent

North East
3/3

North East Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates effective from June 1: In North East Small Finance Bank, an FD can be opened for a period of 7 days to 10 years. For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, the bank gives 4 percent interest. For FDs maturing in 46 to 90 days and 91-180 days, North East Small Finance Bank gives 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. For 181-364 days, and 365-729 days, the bank gives 5.5 percent and 7.50 percent interest rate respectively. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8 percent on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1,095 days. For 1,096 days to less than 1,825 days 7 percent and 1,826 days to less than 3,650 days 6.5 percent interest rate.

First Published on Jul 11, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Economy #India #personal finance #Slideshow

