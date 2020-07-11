In pics | Banks that offer up to 9% interest rates on fixed deposits

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates effective from May 1: For deposits maturing in 7 to 45 days, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4 percent interest. For 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to six months, above six months to nine months, the bank gives 5 percent, 5.5 percent and 6.50 percent interest respectively. FDs maturing in above 9 months to less than one year will fetch 7 percent interest and one year to two years will fetch 7.25 percent. Term deposits maturing in above two-three years will give 7.50 percent. Deposits maturing in above three years to less than five years, the bank gives 7.75 percent interest rate.The bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in 5 years at 8.75 percent. For FDs maturing in five to 10 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 7.25 percent