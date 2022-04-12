How mutual fund industry set new records in financial year 2021-2022

Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets

Mutual fund industry managed Rs 37.5 lakh crore worth of investor assets by the end of financial year 2021-2022. Investor confidence returned to mutual funds after last financial year was impacted by Covid-19 outbreak and Franklin Templeton debt fund crisis.Small cap schemes delivered average returns of 37 percent in financial year 2021-2022.The monthly contribution coming into the mutual fund industry through systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached new record of Rs 12,329 crore. At the end of the financial year, the total number of SIP accounts stood at 5.3 crores.It was a strong year for equity schemes in terms of investor flows despite stock market volatility due to Russia-Ukraine crisis and rising crude oil prices in later part of the financial year.There were several new fund offers (NFOs) during FY22. The industry launched funds that would give investors exposure to investments that so far were not available. NFOs collected record flows of over Rs 1 lakh crore during the year.