What are the two things you’d expect from your mutual fund investment? Low volatility and good returns. Although it’s tough for mutual funds to always embody these two characteristics, it is possible to an extent. So far this year, equity funds have had a rough ride due to tough market conditions. The Nifty TRI (Total Returns Index) was almost flat in on the returns front. The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI gave 2 percent while the Nifty Smallcap 250 lost 5 percent. Some schemes, though, bucked the trend. In this Moneycontrol study, we shortlisted 10 schemes that were among the least volatile and at the same time have made money so far this year. We looked at diversified categories—flexicap, multicap and focused funds—that delivered relatively higher returns (between December 31, 2021 and October 12, 2022) while entailing lower risk. Here, standard deviation (SD) was considered for measuring the risk. SD tells you how much a scheme’s return deviated from its average return. Schemes with lower SDs and higher returns are preferable.

Source: ACEMF.