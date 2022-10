High Returns, Low Volatility: These mutual funds have a winning a combo in 2022

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

What are the two things you’d expect from your mutual fund investment? Low volatility and good returns. Although it’s tough for mutual funds to always embody these two characteristics, it is possible to an extent. So far this year, equity funds have had a rough ride due to tough market conditions. The Nifty TRI (Total Returns Index) was almost flat in on the returns front. The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI gave 2 percent while the Nifty Smallcap 250 lost 5 percent. Some schemes, though, bucked the trend. In this Moneycontrol study, we shortlisted 10 schemes that were among the least volatile and at the same time have made money so far this year. We looked at diversified categories—flexicap, multicap and focused funds—that delivered relatively higher returns (between December 31, 2021 and October 12, 2022) while entailing lower risk. Here, standard deviation (SD) was considered for measuring the risk. SD tells you how much a scheme’s return deviated from its average return. Schemes with lower SDs and higher returns are preferable.Source: ACEMF.This year to date has seen a notable shift in sectoral performance. Segments such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and private banks have garnered investor interest beginning 2022. After a stellar show in 2021, the IT, realty and metals sectors seem to have lost their sheen. However, utilities, PSU banks and autos have maintained their pace.ICICI Pru FlexicapCategory: FlexicapFund managers: Rajat Chandak and Priyanka KhandelwalDate of inception: July 19, 2021Corpus: Rs 11,706 crore1-year return (CAGR): 2.7 percent3-year return (CAGR): NA5-year return (CAGR): NAHDFC Flexi CapCategory: FlexicapFund managers: Roshi Jain and Priya RanjanDate of inception: January 1, 1995Corpus: Rs 29,749 crore1-year return (CAGR): 5.0 percent3-year return (CAGR): 19.4 percent5-year return (CAGR): 12.8 percentFranklin India Flexi CapCategory: FlexicapFund managers: Anand Radhakrishnan, R. Janakiraman and Sandeep ManamDate of inception: September 29, 1994Corpus: Rs 10,002 crore1-year return (CAGR): -2.6 percent3-year return (CAGR): 19.7 percent5-year return (CAGR): 11.4 percentJM Flexicap FundCategory: FlexicapFund managers: Satish Ramanathan and Chaitanya ChoksiDate of inception: September 23, 2008Corpus: Rs 226 crore1-year return (CAGR): -1.8 percent3-year return (CAGR): 15.9 percent5-year return (CAGR): 11.2 percentICICI Pru Focused EquityCategory: Focused EquityFund managers: Sankaran Naren, Vaibhav Dusad and Sharmila DmelloDate of inception: May 28, 2009Corpus: Rs 3,620 crore1-year return (CAGR): -2.4 percent3-year return (CAGR): 19.9 percent5-year return (CAGR): 12.1 percentHDFC Focused 30Category: Focused EquityFund managers: Roshi Jain and Priya RanjanDate of inception: September 17, 2004Corpus: Rs 2,329 crore1-year return (CAGR): 9.4 percent3-year return (CAGR): 19 percent5-year return (CAGR): 10 percentMahindra Manu Focused Equity YojanaCategory: Focused EquityFund managers: Krishna Sanghavi and Fatema PachaDate of inception: November 17, 2020Corpus: Rs 588 crore1-year return (CAGR): -1.2 percent3-year return (CAGR): NA5-year return (CAGR): NAIDFC Multi CapCategory: MulticapFund managers: Daylynn Pinto, Harshal Joshi Viraj KulkarniDate of inception: December 2, 2021Corpus: Rs 1,120 crore1-year return (CAGR): NA3-year return (CAGR): NA5-year return (CAGR): NAICICI Pru MulticapCategory: MulticapFund managers: Sankaran Naren, Anand Sharma and Sharmila DmelloDate of inception: October 1, 1994Corpus: Rs 6,791 crore1-year return (CAGR): -3.1 percent3-year return (CAGR): 16.6 percent5-year return (CAGR): 11.3 percentKotak MulticapCategory: MulticapFund managers: Harsha Upadhyaya, Devender Singhal and Abhishek BisenDate of inception: September 29, 2021Corpus: Rs 4,166 crore1-year return (CAGR): 2.3 percent3-year return (CAGR): NA5-year return (CAGR): NA