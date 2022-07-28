Here are the top auto stocks loaded into mutual fund tanks recently

Number of schemes that added the stock: 65
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 193
Over the last three months, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were added by schemes such as Union Value Discovery, SBI Magnum Equity ESG, Invesco India Flexi Cap, PGIM India Balanced Advantage and Axis Growth Opp Fund.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 37
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 240
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive, ICICI Pru Child Care Fund-Gift, Nippon India Quant, L&T Equity Savings, Sundaram Focused Fund and Axis Bluechip Fund were among the schemes that added shares of Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, in the last three months.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 28
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 94
Shares of TVS Motor Company were added afresh by schemes such as SBI Multicap, JM Focused, IIFL Quant, PGIM India Small Cap, Mahindra Manulife Top 250 Nivesh Yojana and Franklin India Opportunities Fund.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 23
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 163
Taurus Infrastructure, DSP Top 100 Equity, Franklin India Bluechip, IDFC Multi Cap, Nippon India Growth and Aditya Birla SL Tax Plan added the stock to their portfolios in the last three months.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 21
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 86
Among others, shares of Hero MotoCorp were newly added by SBI Consumption Opp, Mahindra Manulife Rural Bharat and Consumption Yojana, Nippon India Flexi Cap, Tata India Consumer, ICICI Pru MNC and Tata Focused Equity Fund.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 20
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 42
HDFC Focused 30, Tata India Consumer, Union Small Cap, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure Fund bought shares of the agricultural machinery equipment manufacturer in the last three months.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 19
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 72
The auto ancillaries company’s stock was newly added by SBI Magnum Equity ESG, Sundaram Rural and Consumption, PGIM India Balanced Advantage, PGIM India Flexi Cap and Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 17
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 43
Schemes such as SBI Multicap, Baroda BNP Paribas Business Cycle, UTI Core Equity, LIC MF Infra and UTI Transportation & Logistics Fund bought shares of Endurance Technologies in the last three months.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 9
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 56
Shares of the cycle manufacturer were newly added by Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap, UTI Focused Equity, Shriram Flexi Cap and SBI Large & Midcap Fund.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 8
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 89
Schemes such as ICICI Pru Manufacturing, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive, Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid and SBI Flexicap Fund added shares of the mid-sized auto ancillary company afresh in the last three months.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 6
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 54
Invesco India Smallcap, Canara Rob Small Cap, Axis Growth Opp and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund added the stock afresh in the last three months.
Number of schemes that added the stock: 5
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 39
Shares of Bosch were newly added by schemes such as Invesco India Smallcap, Canara Rob Small Cap, Axis Growth Opp, Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati Yojana and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund.
