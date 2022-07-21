Here are the favourite midcap stocks of India's largest mutual fund houses

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

If you dig deep into the portfolio of equity mutual fund (MF) schemes that delivered relatively better returns over the long run, you would find that these schemes had a sizeable exposure to midcap stocks. In equity MF schemes, midcap stocks mean companies ranking from 101 to 250 in the full market-capitalisation stack. Prudent stock selection by the fund managers from this space has so far paid off well. Here are the lists of top midcap stocks (in terms of market value) held by top MFs. Only actively managed equity schemes and hybrid schemes (except arbitrage funds) are considered for the study. Portfolio data is as of June 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of SBI MF: Rs 39,385 crore. Schemes with allocation to the above-mentioned stocks include SBI Smallcap, SBI Consumption Opportunities, SBI Healthcare Opportunities, SBI Magnum Global and SBI Focused Equity.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of HDFC MF: Rs 34,300 crore. HDFC Small Cap, HDFC Multi Cap and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity are a few top schemes that have a notable allocation to these midcap stocks.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Kotak MF: Rs 31,460 crore. The above stocks were held by some schemes like Kotak Emerging Equity, Kotak Focused Equity and Kotak Flexicap fund.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Axis MF: Rs 22,926 crore. Axis Midcap, Axis Multicap, Axis Growth Opportunities and Axis Smallcap funds were a few schemes with a significant exposure to these stocks.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Nippon India MF: Rs 22,141 crore. Schemes with allocation to the above-mentioned stocks include Nippon India Growth, Nippon India Small Cap and Nippon India Focused Equity fund.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Mirae Asset MF: Rs 22,926 crore. Mirae Asset Midcap, Mirae Asset Focused and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip funds were some schemes with a significant exposure to these stocks.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Aditya Birla Sun Life MF: Rs 20,781 crore. The above stocks were held by schemes like the Aditya Birla SL Midcap, Aditya Birla SL MNC and Aditya Birla SL Pure Value Fund.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of ICICI Pru MF: Rs 20,764 crore. A few schemes that had allocation to these stocks include ICICI Pru Midcap, ICICI Pru India Opportunities, ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap and ICICI Pru Flexicap fund.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of DSP MF: Rs 19,134 crore. The above stocks were held by some schemes like the DSP Midcap, DSP focus and DSP Small Cap Fund.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of UTI MF: Rs 17,901 crore. UTI Small Cap, UTI Mid Cap, UTI Focused Equity and UTI Flexi Cap Fund were some schemes with a significant exposure to these stocks.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Franklin Templeton India MF: Rs 9,864 crore. Schemes like Franklin India Prima, Franklin Build India, Franklin India Focused Equity, Templeton India Value and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund had these stocks.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Canara Robeco MF: Rs 19,134 crore. The above stocks were held by a few schemes like the Canara Rob Small Cap, Canara Rob Value and Canara Rob Emerging Equities Fund.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Invesco MF: Rs 19,134 crore. The above stocks were held by some schemes like Invesco India Midcap, Invesco India Smallcap, Invesco India Tax, Invesco India Equity Savings and Invesco India Contra Fund.Allocation to midcap stocks by active equity-oriented schemes of Motilal Oswal MF: Rs 17,901 crore. Motilal Oswal Midcap 30, Motilal Oswal Focused 25 and Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund were some of the schemes having a significant exposure to these stocks.